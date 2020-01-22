Board of County Commissioners held special meeting Jan. 16

POTTER COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES
JANUARY 16, 2020
A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Zweber at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Iverson, Frost, and Hagny. Absent: Everson.
States Attorney Smith and Cindi Forgey presented a Consulting Agreement to the commissioners.
Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to sign Consulting Agreement and hire Cindi Forgey as described in the Consulting Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Discussion of highway shop.
ADJOURN
Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR
