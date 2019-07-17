Board of County Commissioners held special meeting July 10

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

JULY 10th, 2019

A special meeting was called to order at 7:30 a.m. by Chairman Frost. Commissioners present: Hagny, Everson, Iverson & Zweber.

Commissioners, Auditor Shaw and Potter County News Editor Molly McRoberts discussed the opt out for secondary roads. The resolution for the Opt Out was adopted on June 4th, 2019. After being published it was brought to the Auditor’s attention that the Opt Out Resolution needed to be published under the legal notices.

RESOLUTION FOR OPT OUT FOR

SECONDARY ROAD PURPOSES

Commissioner Everson presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

THE GOVERNING BOARD OF POTTER COUNTY do state that the above said board is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute.

We therefore OP OUT of such tax limitation in the amount of $260,000.00 starting with calendar year 2019 taxes payable in the calendar year 2020. This opt out will be for 10 years, which will be through taxes payable in the calendar year 2029. This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least a two-thirds vote of the board.

This decision may be referred to a vote of the people upon a petition signed by at least five percent of the registered voters in the district and filed with the governing body within twenty days of the first publication of this decision.

Unless this action is referred to a vote of the people and reversed by such vote, this resolution authorizes the county auditor to spread an excess levy to raise tax dollars in the above stated amount.

Commissioner Iverson seconded the above resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $22.82

-071819