Board of Education held regular meeting April 11

April 11, 2018

The Gettysburg School Board held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, and Daryn Zeigler. Absent were Matt Cronin and Mark Schatz. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Julie Williams, Amy Wager and Michelle Beringer.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. A letter from the Gettysburg Teacher’s Association was read thanking the Board for the raise given to them for the 2018-19 school year.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Geditz to approve the agenda with following additions, add approve contract and Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the March 28, 2018 and April 2, 2018 special board meetings, and approve the minutes of the March 12.2018 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the April 9 2018 claims, recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures and approve and surplus the obsolete items. The full list of obsolete items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye.

April 9, 2018 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP $2,116.38 Recertify JH and HS helmets; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 166.26 Mar svcs; BANK OF THE WEST 50.00 Safe Deposit box rent; B&R TRUCK REPAIR 544.21 Svc & rpr buses; BOB’S RESORT 368.28 Snacks for testing (through W. Smith); BOOK SYSTEMS INC 995.00 Automated Library Svce;

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 756.01 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 351.38 Cust supplies/Band UHaul, HS/Elem/FACS supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 319.59 Water; CRONIN, KIRSTEN 33.97 Reim classroom supplies; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 161.98 Cust supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 102.95 Milk for elem snack;

DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 100.10 Custodial rpr; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 361.35 Copier/Printer supplies/copies; EVERSON, BARBARA 86.94 Fiscal mileage; G & R CONTROLS 3,292.97 Cust/fix gym heating issue; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 369.42 Lunch 2nds paid by Board; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 1,513.00 Perkins Consortium pmts

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 419.69, SD History Day 30.00 SD History Day registration, NSU Track 40.00 Track entry fee, John Deere Financial 89.94 Snowblower parts, DCI 129.75 Background check on H. Logan, B. Roman & B. Saltsman, Region Music Contest 100.00 Entry Fees, SD Honor Choir 30.00 Audition Fee;

GAS’N GOODIES 1,008.71 School vehicle gas; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 300.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 March svcs; HEGSTROM, RANDY 290.00 Pest control svcs; HERMITAGE ART CO 44.50 Grad program covers; HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS 67.90 Cust/scrubber blade;

HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 12.38 Golf coach adv; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 469.44 Band/vocal music; JONES FARM SERVICE, INC. 302.99 Ag iron; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 137.44 FACS groc & sup; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 2,122.50 Feb snow removal; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,377.53 Cust supplies; MIDWAY PARTS INC 87.74 Buses/wipers & fuel;

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 6,418.07 Electricity/Natural gas; NETOP TECH, INC. 280.00 Chromebook VIS subscr.; NEW CREATIONS 155.00 Lunch receipt books; O’CONNOR COMPANY 224.79 Cust/HVAC filters; OAHE GLASS 557.98 Rpr rod in main entry; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 218.49 Fiscal printing/Advertising; SAFEGUARD BUSINESS SYSTEMS 181.07 Fiscal/T&A checks;

SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 64.87 Cust/4 lamps; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 78.64 Cust materials; SCHLACHTER, MICHAEL 155.25 Meals and fuel/State WR; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 269.19 Library toner/office supplies; SCOTT, KEITH 15.00 Reimb bus wash; SDCTM 50.00 Regis/math symposium; SDHSAA 191.00 Rules books/calendar;

SDVBCA 60.00 VB dues/Coaching dues K. Cronin; SMITH, VERNON 52.00 Meals/AD conf; STANLEY’S 413.37 Bus diesel; STONEBACK, RON 128.06 Reim. Music Apprec. supplies/Meals MSASB; STUWE, ERIC 96.00 Meals/State WR; TAYLOR MUSIC 202.00 Band supplies;

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 51.72 Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 366.10 Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE 4.69 TATU supplies; WAGER, SHANE 1,800.00 Monthly tech svcs; WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. 4,643.39 Custodial rpr/thermostat,leaks in band gym HS hall

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. $321.14 Copier/Printer leases

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

ALSPACH, ALEXANDRA $30.00 Meals/SpEd conf; AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 717.50 PT/OT svcs; DAKOTALINK 421.44 SpEd/Technology svcs; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 60.34 Printer leases/copies; HEIEN, TRICIA 55.00 Travel/SpEd conf; RAINS, MONICA 30.00 Meals/SpEd conf; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 17.08 Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE 1.00 SpEd supplies; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 409.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC $120.00 March svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 11,119.62 March purch svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 5.73 Communications

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL

VILAS SUPERSTORE $30.76 ASP snacks

Motion by Goebel, second by Geditz to approve the following resignations, with regret: Patty Stoner, Brielle Bohle and April Cline. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Goebel to approve the vocal music contract with Jody Roseland for the 2018-19 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

April 2018-3

Motion by Geditz, second by Goebel to approve the SDHSAA school board resolution authorizing membership in the SD High School Activities Association for the 2018-19 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to vote for Eric Stroeder of Mobridge for the ASBSD Central Region director. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the ASBSD Health Insurance and ASBSD Worker’s Compensation Fund Adoption and Renewals for the 2018-19 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Zeigler to offer contracts to the current certified staff. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Geditz to review the following policies: AA, ABA, ABAA, ABAA-R, AC, ACA, ACAA and AH and AH-E(1) and have a 1st reading for the following policies: ACAA-E(1), ACC-E(2), ACAA-E(3), ACAB, ACAB-E(1), ACAB-E(2), ACAB-E(3), AD, ADA, AE,AEA, and AGA. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Barb Everson reported that 6 students qualified for National FCCLA. Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve paying $800 per student along with the advisor costs. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Mrs. Everson also reported on the one-time money of $40 per student that will be given to the schools in July. She also discussed insurance information regarding a bus accident.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on current and upcoming activities. She explained that the ACT scheduled for Saturday will be held as scheduled. State testing will be done on the 27th of April. The school reach was discussed, and all cancellations will be put on there. A 2 month calendar was discussed.

Mr. Sundberg discussed Teacher appreciation week and the current job opening (Mrs. Stoner’s position). He also discussed the Active Shooter Training that was held for staff. Mr. Sundberg also discussed a panic button, fire alarms and a sentinel. He reported on the Sports Coop meeting that was held. Staff retirement was discussed.

Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:36 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:44PM.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Goebel to adjourn to Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 8:44 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:48 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 8:51 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 10:36 PM.

Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to give aides and school secretary a $1.00 per hour raise and give other classified staff a 3% raise for the 2018-19 school year. Aide positions will also start at $11.00 per hour for the 2018-19 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Zeigler to give Superintendent Chip Sundberg, Principal Wendy Smith and Business Manager Barb Everson a 3% raise for the 2018-19 school year. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Geditz aye; Goebel aye, Kellogg nay, Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

The next meeting will be held on May 14, 2018 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to adjourn the meeting at 10:40 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $145.41

-042618