Board of Education held regular meeting April 8

April 8, 2019

April 2019-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Kevin Geditz, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Matt Cronin, Kenny Goebel and Paul Kellogg. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Julie Williams, Kelli Nagel, Miriam Knoble and Autumn Wieseler.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:32 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the March 11, 2019 regular board meeting, and the March 27, 2019 and April 1, 2019 special board meetings; approve the financial reports; approve the April 5, 2019 claims; and recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with claims to Schatz Electric and his aye vote does not include that claim.

April 5, 2019 Claims

GENERAL FUND

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. $70.77 Mar svcs; BASSETT, SHELLI 70.00 Reim coaching classes; BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. 995.00 Lib/renew automated svc; BSN SPORTS/SPORT SUPPLY GROUP, 109.98 BB slip-not pads; CDW GOVERNMENT INC 198.32 Cust/security camera/supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 323.73 School fuel/Fiscal/Tech/Cust supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 289.56 Water; CWD 165.52 Donuts for Dads/Moms;

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 288.11 GBB supplies/Bus/Ag/Cust supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 124.55 Milk for elem snack; DEAN’S REPAIR 88.83 Svc minibus #5; DECKER EQUIPMENT 271.20 Ag metal & iron; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 121.96 Elem Lib supplies; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 266.50 Printer/copier copies/supplies; FCCLA 3,054.00 Nat’l FCCLA regis;

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 376.35, Jan Quiett 15.00 Reissue check 22405, NSU 200.00 Track entry fee, NSU 40.00 Track entry fee, Dollar General 3.99 Ad supplies, Region 6 Music 100.00 Large Group Entry Fee, Miller School 17.36 SODAK 16 BBB share of loss;

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 392.20 Lunch 2nds pd by Board; GAS’N GOODIES 1,486.93 Cust fuel/vehicle fuel; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HARTFORD STEAM BOILER 225.00 Boiler inspection; HARTUNG, AMY 75.00 Bus driver meals/State FCCLA; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Mar svcs;

HEIEN, TRICIA 60.32 Reimb fuel; HOLZWARTH SALES & SERVICE 65.20 Ag/CO2 tank; JOSTENS, INC. 1,137.09 Grad caps/gown/tassels/diplomas and covers; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 317.03 HS Sci supplies/FACS groceries/AD supplies; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 2,943.75 Snow removal-Feb; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,329.82 Cust supplies;

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 6,863.49 Electricity/Natural Gas; NIMCO INC 545.26 Guid/Anti-tobacco material; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 271.65 Printing/Ad/Thank you; RAMKOTA HOTEL 100.00 AD conf. lodging; REUER, DASIA 10.00 Reissue Ck #24491; RUSHMORE HOTEL & SUITES, THE 1,371.24 Lodging/State WR;

SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 1,718.77 Wallpack/new gym and repairs; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 16.99 Cust/filter; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 197.27 Fiscal and school supplies; SD FCCLA 360.00 Nat’l FCCLA/insurance,tshirts; SDHSAA 840.00 AD/2018-19 participation fees; SMITH, VERNON 41.00 Meals/AD conf; SMITH, WENDY 444.90 Reimb snacks for testing;

STANLEY’S, INC. 87.07 Bus diesel; TENNANT, TIM 36.00 Add’l labor/donuts for parents; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 116.61 Ag/Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 367.92 Communications; VOGEL, LUCAS 25.00 Reissue Ck #23735; WAGER, SHANE 2,000.00 Tech svcs; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 112.50 Kitchen freezer rpr.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES $734.22 TV & mount for Commons; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 340.97 HS Lib books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 425.25 Copier/printer leases; KNOWBUDDY RESOURCES 209.30 Elem Lib books.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

BHSSC $150.00 SpEd/summer conf regis; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 95.00 SpEd/video streaming subscr; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 54.58 SpEd printer leases/copies; HEIEN, TRICIA 45.00 SpEd/meals; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 16.26 SpEd groc; NAGEL, KELLI 45.00 SpEd/meals; ODVODY, MONICA 30.00 Reissue Ck #23803; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 3.65 Communications; WILLIAMS, JULIE 81.70 Speech/meals & reissue check 24031; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 2,868.00 Psychological svcs.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC $120.00 Mar svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 10,077.19 Mar purchased svcs.

Brian Robbennolt discussed the building project and the discussion he had with Dean Marske from HKG Architects. Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to go ahead with Logan Electric fixing the water issue in the band and concessions rooms. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The estimate was $24,426.79.

Superintendent Sundberg discussed the window project and the logistics of how it will be done.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to offer contracts to all certified staff and classified employment agreements to all current classified staff. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to approve the 2017-18 audit from Cahill Bauer & Associates. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Geditz to approve the following contracts: Andrew Tuttle, Asst/JH track coach for $2,230.29; Rick Banghart, MS Golf Coach for $1988.23; Hunter Eide, Pig Project Leader for $1,500.00; and to change Jessica Larson’s track contract from JH Track Coach to Asst/JH track coach and change her salary to $2,230.29. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following resignations, with regrets: Jody Roseland, Vocal Music Teacher at the end of the 2018-19 school year and Tember Johnson, School Secretary, with a flexible end date. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to approve changing the 2018-19 school calendar, because of snow days, to the following:

May 1st, school all day, May 16 and 17, 2pm releases, and staff at school either May 19-20 or 20-21. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

April 2019-3

The PC Battler Sports Coop agreement was discussed.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve renewal in the ASBSD Health Insurance fund and Worker’s Comp Insurance fund. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Geditz to approve the 2019-20 Negotiated Agreement. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that the 2 suburbans that have now been surplused will be advertised in the paper for sealed bids. The Preschool is having their annual fundraiser and the school again donated 2 elementary activity passes. FCCLA qualified 8 students for National FCCLA. Our policy has been for the school to contribute $800 per student for this event. The new Express Van was hit by a bus from another school, but is in the process of being fixed. Mercedes Lemke was paid for 15 days in her 2018-19 FFA Summer contract, and would like to increase that to 22 days for 2019-20. All of her summer salary is paid out of the FFA Trust & Agency Fund. Booster Club donated a TV and mounting for the lobby.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on testing. She also discussed upcoming events. Taylor Frost will be attending the Academic Excellence Banquet in Pierre.

Mr. Sundberg reported on the preschool and kindergarten screening. He also reported on open positions. He discussed adding gates to the playground for safety. Perfect attendance was discussed. Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6th – 10th.

Motion by Geditz, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:25 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:41 PM.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 7:44 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

