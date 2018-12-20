Board of Education held regular meeting Dec. 10

December 10, 2018

December 2018-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, Val Dahlquist, Senator Justin Cronin and Representative John Lake.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 5:00 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Senator Cronin and Representative Lake answered questions and discussed Home School, Extraordinary Cost Fund, Funding PreK, Juvenile Justice System, School funding, Mental health, Internet Sales Tax and the Teacher Compensation program.

Motion by Goebel, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the following additions: add Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1; Bus Barn Contract and Volunteer Coaches. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the November 12, 2018 regular board meeting; approve the financial report; approve the Dec. 6, 2018 claims, with the stipulation to hold the payment to Beck Motors until the new van is here; recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures; approve and declare surplus the obsolete items, removing the laminator from that list. The complete list of obsolete items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

December 2018 Claims

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN NEWS $156.00 Elem Lib subscr renewal; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 143.54 Nov svcs; AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 176.38 Bus driver drug tests; B&R BAUER, INC. 250.00 Winterize FB field & fieldhouse; B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC 2,717.56 Service & Rpr buses;

BEST WESTERN VERMILLION INN 131.14 Lodging/State FB; BRAINPOP 1,975.00 Subscription renewal; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 519.11 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 407.75 Microwave,,Ag,Tech Cust supplies, Exec lodging; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 317.09 Water; CWD 34.02 Milk for elem snack;

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 11.73 Cust supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 90.75 Milk for elem snack; DOUGHERTY & COMPANY, LLC 400.00 Professional svcs; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 309.44 Copier/printer supplies/copies; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 532.58 Lunch seconds pd by Board;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 603.70, Lemmon School District 163.50 Share of District Oral Interp Expenses, Post Office 250.00 Postage, White River School 165.00 Share of Region Oral Interp Expenses, Clerk of Court 25.20 Small Claims Filing fee;

GAS’N GOODIES 1,676.76 School vehicle gas; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; GOODHEART-WILLCOX PUBLISHER 104.88 FACS workbooks; GRAND GATEWAY HOTEL 519.60 Lodging/All-State Chorus; HAMPTON INN & SUITES 116.00 Guidance lodging;

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Oct svcs; HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS 125.39 Cust supplies; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 298.31 Ag & FACS supplies; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 970.48 Cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 6,047.83 Electricity/Natural gas; PETTY CASH 23.60 Postage;

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING INC 17.45 Elem music; POPPLERS MUSIC INC 164.00 Band music; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 287.94 Printing/advertising/subscriptions; RAMKOTA HOTEL 100.00 Fiscal lodging; ROSE, WALKER 75.28 Honor Band travel; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 27.71 Cust supplies;

SCHLACHTER, JANICE 8,000.00 Bus barn rent 2019; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 125.98 Fiscal/MS/HS supplies; SCOTT, KEITH 30.00 Meals/State FB; SDMEA 54.00 MSASB audition fees; SLEEP INN 210.00 Lodging/State XC; SMITH, CRAIG E. 90.00 Legal services; SMITH, VERNON 70.15 Travel/State FB;

SMITH, WENDY 41.01 Pizzas for student helpers; SUNDBERG, DUANE 191.68 Reim mileage; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 85.15 HS/AG/Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 384.57 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,000.00 Tech svcs.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

BECK MOTORS INC 29,008.00 2019 Express Passenger Van; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 425.25 Copier/printer leases; KNOWBUDDY RESOURCES 286.07 Elem Lib books; SMART APPLE MEDIA 284.90 Elem Lib books.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 1,960.00 PT/OT svcs-Oct; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 62.84 SpEd supplies; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 48.18 SpEd printer leases/copies; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 26.71 SpEd supplies; MOBYMAX, LLC 249.00 SpEd/site license; OSNES, PAMELA Ph.D, BCBA-D, LBA 894.48 SpEd/behavioral svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 13.02 Communications; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 2,368.00 Psychological svcs.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

CWD 34.76 Lunch/forks,thermometer; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Oct svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 14,165.88 Nov services.

Motion by Goebel, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 5:52 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 6:28 PM.

President Robbennolt reported that he spoke with Logan’s about their findings on the building issues. HKG is working with Sharpe Construction on this.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to approve the Bus Barn contract with Janice Schlachter for $8000 per year, guaranteed for 5 years with a 1 year option to renew each year. The power will now be paid by the school district. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Zeigler to approve the first reading on the following policies: FA, FC, FD, FED, FEFA, FEG, and FL. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to approve Alex Martinez as a volunteer wrestling coach, pending background check. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Geditz to approve Shelli Bassett Meinke as Asst. Girls Basketball coach for $2,714.70. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported that we had 2 students at State Oral Interp contest and Miriam Knoble received a Superior at State. Semester tests are next week.

Business Manager Everson reported that the Audit was a few weeks ago and went well. An exit interview will be in January.

Mr. Sundberg reported on attendance. He also discussed that bus #2 is now fixed and awaiting inspection. He reported that the Elementary and JH/HS concerts went very well. The sign by the school as discussed. The school report card was discussed. Evaluation forms were handed out to the Board for the Superintendent’s evaluation next month.

The next meeting will be January 16, 2019 at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn at 6:53PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

