Board of Education held regular meeting Dec. 11

December 11, 2017

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting in the conference room on the above date. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Julie Williams and Monica Rains.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Goebel, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the following additions: add minimum wage increase and hire Cheryl Nadgwick. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the Novmber 14, 2017 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports and approve the December claims with the addition of Jan Schlachter claim, Bus Barn Rent $7500; and approve obsolete items that were used for trade in on Bari Sax. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

December 7, 2017 Claims

Vendor Name Amount Description

GENERAL FUND

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 175.83 Oct/Nov svcs; B&R BAUER, INC. 250.00 Winterize sprinklers @ FB field; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 818.11 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 292.70 Fiscal/tech/Cust/FACS supplies;

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 347.79 Water; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 77.60 Milk for elem snack; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 379.20 Printer copies/supplies; FUERST, LaNAE 56.03 Reim for gas; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 521.96 Lunch 2nds pd by Board;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 3,343.35, Post Office 188.00 Postage, Hoven School 191.00 Oral Interp share of costs, Luke Eide 65.10 Reim Supplies/gas, DCI 43.25 Background check S. Wieseler, Lyman Wrestling Club 30.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, North Area Honor Band 50.00 Entry Fee, Gettysburg T&A Perkins 2,776.00 Perkins Consortium money

GAS’N GOODIES 1,399.85 School vehicle fuel; GEORGIA MORSE MIDDLE SCHOOL 50.00 MS Acalympics regis fee; GETTYSBURG ROTARY CLUB 97.50 Supt. meals (Jul-Sep); GETTYSBURG SCHOOL T&A—PERKINS 5,784.58 Perkins Consortium funds; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 300.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Nov svcs;

HEGSTROM, RANDY 270.00 Pest control svcs; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 146.98 Vocal music; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 224.51 FACS groceries/teacher appreciation trays; LANGER, BRIANNA 18.89 Reim for Spanish class supplies; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,588.40 Cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 6,459.14 Electricity/Natural gas;

MY PLACE HOTEL 110.00 Guidance/lodging; PETTY CASH 31.23 Postage; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 37.25 Cust supplies; SCHOLASTIC INC 362.64 MS magazine(Scope); SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 76.23 School office supplies; SCOTT, KEITH 32.00 Meals/State FB; SDHSAA 50.00 BBB coaching class/fine;

SMITH, VERNON 164.59 Reim for State FB travel; STONEBACK, RON 103.36 Reim travel Honor Band; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 138.18 Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 374.70 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 1,800.00 Monthly tech svcs

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 26.32 Library books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 321.14 Copier/printer leases; ENTERPRISE SALES CO. 17,100.01 10% Down payment on elem roof; TAYLOR MUSIC 3,250.00 King Marigaux bari sax

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 2,345.00 PT/OT svcs; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 169.06 SpEd/parent lodging/supplies; G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 242.00, SPED Parent 242.00 Parent Travel; LANGER, BRIANNA 15.00 Reim SpEd supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 5.74 Communications; WESTERN PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES 213.40 SpEd forms; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 4,536.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND

CWD 46.36 Food strainer for kitchen; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Nov svcs; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 8.18 Almond milk; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 14,252.89 Nov purch. Svcs/kitchen supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 6.10 Communications

There was no report on construction issues.

Brian Robbennolt reported on the meeting he had with Craig Smith and Matt Cronin regarding advance refunding on our new school bonds. They did not feel that there was not enough understanding or enough time to take action on the advance refunding. Brian also spoke with Toby Morris, who will keep him updated in the future.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve an application for a waiver/plan of intent for Keith Scott. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that the Gettysburg School was awarded a full waiver by the Teacher Accountability Board. She also discussed accountability challenges for the future.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to raise the bus driver layover pay to $8.85 effective 1-1-18 due to the increase of minimum wage. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Goebel to hire Cheryl Nadgwick as a SPED Aide at $10.50/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported on leasing 2 new printers in the SPED department which will help with confidentiality along with helping keep SPED costs separate from General Fund expenses. She also reported that Cahill Bauer & Assoc. completed the FY 17 and an exit interview will be held this month. The ASBSD Worker’s Comp fund is donating an AED to each of its member schools.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on semester tests and upcoming events.

Mr. Sundberg reported that Mrs. Wendy Smith was awarded Region Principal of the Year. He discussed the joint professional development with ABO schools on Jan. 3rd. He reported on the Governor’s Address and how that could affect us.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 6:58 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:19 PM.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Wed. January 10th at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to adjourn the meeting at 7:19 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

