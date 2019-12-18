Board of Education held regular meeting Dec. 9

December 9, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel. Also present: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson and Julie Williams.

Board President Brian Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Correspondence: Letters were handed out from ASBSD for the Board members.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the November 11, 2019 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the December 6, 2019 Claims; and recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Robbennolt acknowledges he has conflict of interest with the claim to Jenna Robbennolt, and his aye vote does not include that claim. Schatz acknowledges he has conflict of interest with the claim to Makaivry Schatz and his aye vote does not include that claim.

There was nothing new to discuss with the water issue in the band room/concession stand.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the 2nd reading of the Procurement Plan. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to approve the resignation of Nick Lentz, MSBBB coach for the 2019-20 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve the contract for Christine Saltsman, MSBBB coach for $1,988.23. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to approve amending the crisis plan. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to appoint Chip Sundberg as the LAN representative. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to adjourn for Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 7:39 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:58 PM.

Business Manager Everson reported that she has donations from the Delores Moore memorials. Everson is currently the fiscal agent for our Perkins consortium and she will be done with that after this fiscal year. There are many changes coming with Perkins, and she will keep the board updated. She will be writing a new PRF for Food Service Management as this is our last year on this contract.

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed graduation requirements with the Board. She told the Board that Connecting Point is offering a special on Promethean Boards throughout the end of the year. We are needing to update some of ours. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to purchase 2 Promethean Boards, while getting one free during this promotion. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Booster Club will be putting pictures of the senior athletes in the new gym and offering an Athlete of the Week program. She reported on Missoula Children’s Theater, Snow Queen and American Education Week. Semester tests are December 18-20.

Mr. Sundberg gave sports participation numbers for winter sports for the Potter County Battlers coop. Christmas break will begin at 2PM for all students on the 20th. He reported excellent attendance numbers for the current year. Mr. Sundberg discussed the proposed budget from Governor Noem. He also discussed a building issues and projects and bus issues.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 13, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 8:46 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

