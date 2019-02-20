Board of Education held regular meeting Feb. 11

February 11, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Matt Cronin, Kenny Goebel and Mark Schatz. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Mercedes Lemke, Kelli Nagel and Sara Wuttke.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

GTA presented certificates to the School Board in appreciation of all that the Board does. FCCLA also baked bars for the School Board. A card and treats from school counselor, Kim Goebel, were also presented to the School Board.

Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda with the following addition: add water issue to Old Business. All present voted aye Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kellogg to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the January 16, 2019 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the February 7, 2019 claims; recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures and declare surplus the obsolete items. The complete list of obsolete items is on file in the business office.

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

February 8, 2019 Claims

GENERAL FUND

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. $141.54 January Services; ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD 110.00 Board/workshop fee; BAN-KOE SYSTEMS, INC. 2,376.81 Smoke detector rpr; BANGHART, RICK 35.00 Reim First Aid class; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 60.00 Band instrument rpr; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 977.54 Cust supplies;

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 458.30 Ag/custodial supplies, custodial repair; CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMAN 129.40 Legal fees/audit ltr; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 339.34 Water; COLE PAPERS, INC. 2,157.30 Copier paper; CWD 23.00 Battler WR tourn/coaches room; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 29.97 Cust/bus supplies;

DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 146.55 Milk for elem snack; E GROUP 75.00 FCCLA career program USB; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 247.50 MS English novels; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 315.27 Copier/printer copies/supplies; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 477.59 Lunch 2nds pd by Board; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 2,450.00 Perkins consortium money/Highmore;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST $5,095.01, Stanley Co School 100.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, Aberdeen Central School 50.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, Winner School 100.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, Angela Ostrander 198.12 BB official/mileage, Brent Koens 120.00 BB official, Craig Cassens 120.00 BB official, Steve Rounds 125.00 Wrestling official,

Kris Dozark 175.40 Wrestling official/mileage, Brandon Soulek 172.08 BB official/mileage, Brad Edenburn 163.68 BB official/mileage, Trey Crigger 120.00 BB official, Region One-Act Play 111.08 Region one-act play expenses, Region 6 Music 168.00 Small Group entry fees, DCI 43.25 Background check on M. Schmidt,

Brian Carrels 334.00 Wrestling official/mileage, Steve Rounds 300.40 Wrestling official/mileage, Scott Gangle 313.00 Wrestling official/mileage, Devon Gnat 271.84 Wrestling official/mileage, Rob Lewis 250.00 Wrestling official, Post Office 400.00 Postage, Lyman Wrestling Club 175.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, Bryan Zahn 172.08 BB official/mileage,

Jason Rabenberg 120.00 BB official, Chris Peltier 120.00 BB official, GMMS 50.00 Acalympics entry fee, Garnos Ranch 500.00 Wrestling lodging, Brandon Soulek 142.08 BB official/mileage, Steve Scares Hawk 90.00 BB official, Brad Edenburn 90.00 BB official;

GAS’N GOODIES 1,825.53 School vehicle fuel; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Jan svcs; HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 37.00 Lib/subscr renewal; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 357.08 Music; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 259.77 Cust/Spanish/FACS/wrestling supplies;

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 2,167.35 Cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 7,299.43 Electricity/Natural gas; PETTY CASH 62.68 Postage/cust supplies; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 220.08 Printing/Advertising; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 340.18 Cust/AD supplies; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 122.32 Gr. 9 PE games;

SCOTT, KEITH 21.70 Reimb wash bus; SDIAAA 220.00 AD/conf regis and dues; STANLEY’S, INC. 104.19 School vehicle diesel; SUNDBERG, DUANE 25.00 Reim. gas for new van; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 189.42 Cust/Ag supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 366.14 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,000.00 Tech svcs; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 445.05 Freezer/Cooler repair.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES $52.79 HS textbook; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 313.45 Library books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 425.25 Copier/Printer leases; LAMB CHEVROLET & IMPLEMENT, INC. 40,970.00 Purchase 2019 Suburban; PNC EQUIPMENT FINANCE, LLC 5,118.64 Scoreboard lease #15/20; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 789.00 Refrigerator/staff break room.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

COLE PAPERS, INC. $380.70 Copier paper; CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE 520.00 SpEd/online student course fees; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 62.26 SpEd printer leases/copies; G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 510.00, USD Center for Disabilities 450.00 Conference Registration, USD Center for Disabilities 60.00 SPED Workshop; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 23.93 SpEd supplies; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 6.06 SpEd supplies; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 1,127.00 Psychological svcs.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC $120.00 Jan svcs; SD DEPT. OF EDUCATION 9,824.23 Reim overpmt of lunch claim; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 12,664.71 Jan purchased services.

DRIVERS ED/AFTER SCHOOL/ICU

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS $58.29 After-School Program snacks.

Robbennolt reported that he spoke with Kevin Logan to get an estimate to fix the water issue in the band room and concession stand. He also spoke with Craig Smith to see if this is something we could take to the building bond. He is waiting to hear back from both of them.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Geditz to accept the resignation from Brianna Langer, with regrets, at the end of this school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to recognize the GTA negotiations team of Julie Williams, Caylee Sorum, Kelli Nagel and Monica Odvody. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Zeigler to approve the first reading of GA, GBCA, GBCBAA, GBCBB, GBM-R1, GCA, GCA-R-1, GCBDE-R1, GCJ, GCN, GDA, GDB, GDBC, GDBD, GDL, GDPB, GDPD; to review GBA, GBC, GBE, GBEB, GBG, GBM, GCBD, GCBDE, GCDB, GCO, GCPB, GCPD, GVQAB and amend GBEC, GBL, GCBA, GCDBD, GCBDD, GCC, GCE, GCI. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that petitions for school board are due on Feb. 22nd. She also stated that the auditors have sent the audit and an audit exit will be scheduled. She reported on the insurance company findings regarding a coach using a private bus. There will be lunch review by CANS before the end of the school year.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on upcoming activities. She also discussed the new graduation requirements and showed the Board a slide show regarding the requirements.

Mr. Sundberg discussed the bills affecting education in the legislature. He also stated that we now have had 3 snow days and are scheduled to make them up at the end of the school year.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Geditz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:27 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:35 PM.

Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to offer Administrative Contracts to Superintendent Chip Sundberg, Principal Wendy Smith and Business Manager Barb Everson for the 2019-2020 school year with salaries/benefits to be negotiated later. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The next meeting will be March 11, 2019 at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Geditz to adjourn the meeting at 8:38 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $134.44

-022119