Board of Education held regular meeting June 10

June 10, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, and Mark Schatz. Absent: Kenny Goebel and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson and Chad Rausch.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to approve the agenda with the following additions: Contract Adjustment, 2019-20 OE-1, and Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the following consent agenda; approve the minutes of the May 13, 2019 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the June 7, 2019 claims; recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures and declare surplus the obsolete items. The complete list of obsolete items is on file in the business office. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with claims to Schatz Electric and his aye vote does not include those claims. Cronin acknowledges conflict of interest with claims to C&B Operations and his aye vote does not include that claim.

June 7, 2019 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX, $552.75, AD/Spring athletic awards; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC., 134.49, May Services; ANAHEIM MARRIOTT, 1,555.47, Nat’l FCCLA lodging/advisor; AP EXAMINATIONS, 255.00, AP exam fees; BANGHART, RICK , 78.00, Meals/State golf; BEST WESTERN PLUS RAMKOTA HOTEL, 154.49, Lodging/Guidance conf;

BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR, 375.00, Band instrument rpr; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION, 414.10, Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES, 1,345.92, AR awards,AD supplies,Guidance registr,.Med Aide regist; CHURCHILL,MANOLIS,FREEMAN, 843.07, Legal svcs; CITY OF GETTYSBURG, 330.65, Water; COUNTRY INN, 214.00, Lodging/principal conv;

CRONIN, JAMIE , 103.45, Reimb State track meals/supplies; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY, 203.72, Tech supplies,freight chg, Cust supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC, 35.70, Milk for elem snack; DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC, 92.45, Ag/metal; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC., 321.80, Copier/printer copies; EVERSON, BARBARA , 28.52, Fiscal mileage; G & R CONTROLS, 108.00, Cust/cooling system;

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST, 1,499.44, Postmaster, 275.00, Postage, Highmore School, 146.76, Share of Loss Region Track, Fox Run Golf Course, 140.00, Girls State Golf pre-golf, Hillcrest Golf Course, 140.00, Boys State Golf pre-golf, Melissa Hayes, 150.00, C. Bieber, Promethean Board training, Eureka School, 30.94, Region Golf share of loss, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 112.00, Region Golf green fees,

Broadland Creek Golf Course, 60.00, JVC Golf tourney fees, DCI, 129.75, Background check A. Gimbel, S. Haupert, L. Spargur, Dollar General, 7.99, Track supplies, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 112.00, Pre-Region green fees, Gettysburg Country Club, 70.00, JH golf meet green fees, Eureka Golf Course, 25.00, Golf meet entry fee, ABO, 100.00, JH Track entry fee;

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND, 396.20, Lunch 2nds paid by Board, guest meal; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND, 4,203.20, Reim. FCCLA for Nat’l trip airfare; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND, 4,680.00, Perkins Consortium funds; GAS’N GOODIES, 1,462.84, School vehicle fuel; GOEBEL, KIM, 76.85, Guid conf travel reimb; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, 345.00, Monthly networking fee;

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC, 240.00, May svcs; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC, 148.19, All-State Chorus music; LAMINATOR.COM, 100.46, Library/laminating film; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS, 372.13, FACS/Golf/Track/AD/Cheerleaders supplies; LARSON, JESSICA, 63.00, Meals/state track; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC, 2,440.00, Snow removal/April;

McLEOD’S PRINTING & OFFICE SUP, 82.94, Staff absence forms; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR, 2,290.26, Custodial supplies; MIDWAY PARTS INC, 61.40, Cust/bus supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES, 4,417.30, Electricity/Natural gas; NASCO, 1,059.75, FACS/Brother sewing machines (5) (Perkins); O’CONNOR COMPANY, 126.15, Cust/HVAC filters;

POTTER COUNTY NEWS, 306.74, Fiscal adv/printing, grad ad; QUALITY INN & SUITES, 1,190.00, Lodging/State Track; REALITYWORKS, 891.45, RealCare baby/FACS (Perkins); SAFEGUARD BUSINESS SYSTEMS, 56.24, Fiscal/T&A ledger cards; SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC, 129.93, Cust repair; SCHLACHTER LUMBER, 87.11, Ag supplies/Bus barn electricity;

SCOTT, KEITH, 590.00, Van Rental/Reimb fuel/meals State Golf/State Track; SMITH, VERNON, 63.00, Meals/state track; STANLEY’S, INC., 32.00, School vehicle gas; TECHNOLOGY/INNOVATIONS IN EDUC, 50.00, Regist.Title I conf/Sundberg; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE, 110.82, Cust/AG supplies;

TUTTLE, ANDREW, 94.15, Reim gas/BBB camp; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC, 367.06, Communication; WAGER, SHANE, 2,000.00, Tech svcs; WUTTKE, SARA, 20.17, Reim classroom supplies; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING, 70.72, Cust/condenser coil cleaner.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

C & B OPERATIONS, LLC, 10,250.00, Riding mower/John Deere; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES, 557.17, HS Lib books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC., 425.25, Copier/Printer leases; LARSON, CATHY, 150.00, Purchase desk,chair,file cabinet; SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC, 23,845.85, Replace Elem classroom lights.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL, 1,225.00, PT/OT svcs-April; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC., 72.25, SpEd printers lease/copies; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS, 56.30, SpEd groceries; POTTER COUNTY NEWS, 24.00, SpEd/adv for aide; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC, 4.79, Communication; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L., 1,052.00, Psychological svcs.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC, 120.00, May svcs; JOST, TRISHA, 19.45, Refund lunch acct bal; KIRBY, RENEE, 9.10, Refund lunch acct bal; KNOBLE, MARCY, 23.80, Refund lunch acct bal; SCHAUNAMAN, JULIE, 9.65, Refund lunch acct bal; SIMON, PAT, 62.85, Refund lunch acct bal; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES, 9,501.62, May purchased svcs; WORTH, BART, 75.50, Refund lunch acct bal.

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL/ICU

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS, $43.06, After-School Program/snacks.

Mr. Sundberg gave an update on summer construction projects.

Motion by Geditz, second by Cronin to approve the 2019-20 Tech contract with Shane Wager for $25,000. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to accept the resignation of Board member Kenny Goebel, pending finding a replacement. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Geditz to approve the 2019-20 Psych contract with Ted Williams. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to approve the following summer custodial workers: Chase DeRouchey $9.10/hr; Ashton Larson $9.10/hr; Conner Larson $9.10/hr; Karen Smith $9.35/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to approve the summer school teaching salaries for Rachael Pederson, Jay Berglund and Vern Smith for $25/hr for 72 hours each. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Policies HE, HE-R(1), HH, HJ, HL, HN, HO were reviewed. Changes will be made and brought to the next meeting.

The 2019-20 Preliminary Budget was reviewed and discussed.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the following 2019-20 Extra-Curricular contracts: Shawn Donovan, Head GBB coach $3,747.06; Jessica Westphal Larson, Head CCC coach $2,714.70, MS Track coach $2,230.39; Jamie Cronin, Head Volleyball coach $3,747.06 and Head Track coach $3,402.94. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Barb Everson asked if the Board would have a year-end brief meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 6-27-19 at 7:30 PM. Thrive and the lunch fund balance were discussed. She also reported that she is a director on the SDASBO board.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on end of the year data. She reported on summer custodial work along with summer library programs being held in the commons area. The FFA test plot was discussed.

Mr. Sundberg reported that the buses are getting prepared for their yearly inspection. He gave a job update that we are still looking for a Vocal Music teacher along with SPED aides. New board member training was discussed. Joint convention is in Sioux Falls on August 8-9.

Motion by Cronin, second by Geditz to increase Caylee Sorum’s teaching contract from $40,715.30 to $42,715.30 as she now has a Masters Degree. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve Open Enrollment 2019-20-1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to adjourn to Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 8:25 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 8:32 PM.

Motion by Cronin, second by Geditz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:32 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 8:45 PM.

The next regular school board meeting will be July 11, 2019 with a Budget Hearing at 7:00 PM with the regular meeting to follow.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to adjourn the meeting at 8:47 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $149.36

-062019