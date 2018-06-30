Board of Education held regular meeting June 18

June 18, 2018

The Gettysburg School Board held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following

Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Keith Scott, Sasha Cordell and Kathleen Schlachter.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.

Keith Scott and Sasha Cordell were present to thank the board for their contributions to their trip to Washington DC for National History Day. Sasha reported on activities they participated in.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the addition of OE 2018-19-2. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the May 14, 2018 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the June 14, 2018 claims; recognize there are no new conflict of interests; and approve and declare surplus the obsolete list of items. The complete list of items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

June 14, 2018 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ADEL, JEFF $100.00 Track announcer; ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 587.25 AD/Athletic awards; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 56.92 May svcs; BEST WESTERN EMPIRE TOWERS 352.00 Lodging/Howard Wood track; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 298.06 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 2,262.25 Cust/band/HS/Supt supplies, History Day regis;

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMAN 136.58 Legal services; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 345.00 Water; CRONIN, JAMIE 78.00 Meals/State Track; CRONIN, KIRSTEN 57.89 Reim classroom supplies; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 178.21 Ag/track/cust supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 38.40 Milk for elem snack; DEAN’S REPAIR 117.90 Service suburbans;

DOLLAR GENERAL-REGIONS 2.13 Table cloths/Awards Night; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 13.83 Library/prime fee; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 332.27 Copier supplies/copies; G & R CONTROLS 1,494.21 Rprs to vents in band room; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 302.19 Lunch 2nds paid by Board; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 4,345.20 Perkins corsortium funds/region VB exp;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 1,879.51, Keith Scott 60.64 Reimburse fuel, Cattail Crossing Golf Course 189.00 State Golf practice rounds, Prairie Winds Golf Course 108.00 State Golf practice rounds, Highmore School 128.23 Share of Region track loss, Post Office 271.00 Postage, Eureka School 30.90 Share of Region Golf loss, Hillsview Country Club 120.00 Region Golf entry fee,

Ipswich School 50.00 Track meet entry fee, Dollar General 12.78 Custodial supplies, Ron Stoneback 420.26 Reimb supplies, Hillsview Country Club 160.00 Pre-region golf entry fee, Quiett’s Corner 49.50 MS/HS AR Awards, Faulkton School 30.00 Golf entry fee, Eureka School 30.00 Golf entry fee, Gerri Eide 43.70 Reimb fuel school vehicle, Howard Wood Dakota Relay 50.00 Track entry fee, Tonya Maier 125.00 Track entry fee;

GAS’N GOODIES 1,674.21 School vehicle fuel; GETTYSBURG BAKERY 96.00 Elem/cookies for awards day; GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 1,369.00 Rpr minibus #6 (pd by insurance); GOEBEL, THERESA 60.00 Track/clock oper; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 6,684.00 Monthly tech svcs and laptop/bags 2022 (partial); IN STITCHES 125.96 Golf shirts;

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 190.84 Band music; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 590.11 Cust/Spanish/FACS supplies; LARSON, JESSICA 67.00 Meals/State Track; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 2,215.20 Ck heater circuits,replace exit light/rplc lobby switch; LOGAN, HALEY 67.00 Meals/State Track; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 920.33 Cust supplies;

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 4,055.54 Electricity/natural gas; NASCO 140.97 FACS/kitchen equip,tools,supplies; PETTY CASH 94.17 Postage; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 232.00 Fiscal printing/admin advertising; QUIETT, JAN 40.00 Track/booth worker; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 20.32 Cust supplies; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 70.27 Fiscal supplies;

SCOTT, KEITH 605.00 Reimb Meals/State Track, fuel and history day lodging; SD SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS ASSOC 150.00 Supt/summer conf fee; SMITH, KATRINA 35.00 Track/bull pen; SMITH, VERNON 67.00 Meals/State Track; STANLEY’S, INC. 154.96 Bus diesel; SUNDBERG, DUANE 276.00 Supt mileage; SUPER 8 MOTEL 1,232.80 Lodging/State Track;

TRAINING ROOM INC 1,226.95 AD/VB/GBB/BBB supplies; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 194.02 Cust parts & supplies; TUTTLE, ANDREW 142.01 Reim fuel; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 374.81 Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE 64.63 FACS/AD/Track supplies; WAGER, SHANE 1,800.00 Monthly tech svcs; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 35.84 Cust rpr.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CDW GOVERNMENT INC $26.00 Chromebook license/G6 demo; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 321.14 Copier/printer leases; ELLWANGER, ERIC 2,500.00 Remove cottonwood trees; ENTERPRISE SALES CO. 85,500.53 Install new roof/lower elem/thru 6-12-18; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 15,000.00 Laptops, bags/Class of 2022 (partial); GUMDROP BOOKS 19.88 Library book; TEAM FITZ GRAPHICS 2,070.00 Track record boards (2).

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL $1,295.00 PT/OT svcs; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 45.84 SpEd printer leases/copies; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 24.00 SpEd/adv; USD CENTER FOR DISABILITIES 100.00 SpEd/conf regis fee; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 6.38 Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE 11.53 SpEd supplies; WILLIAMS, JULIE 36.70 SpEd/Meal reim.; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 1,152.00 Psychological svcs.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

BOHLE, BRIELLE $16.00 Refund lunch acct bal; BROWN, KAREN 27.80 Refund lunch acct bal; COLE, BRANDY 47.05 Refund lunch acct bal; JONES, JOIE 27.10 Refund lunch acct bal; MANGIN, GEORGIA 68.73 Refund lunch acct bal; SIMON, COLLEEN 20.50 Refund lunch acct bal; TANNER, SARAH 207.20 Refund lunch acct bal; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 8,051.26 May purchase svcs/supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 1.73 Communications; ZHECHEV, ZHIVKO 2.50 Refund lunch acct bal.

DRIVERS ED/AFTER SCHOOL

LAMB MOTOR CO., INC. $50.00 Install Dr Ed brake; VILAS SUPERSTORE 29.63 After School Program snacks.

Mrs. Wendy Smith and Mr. Sundberg reported on testing results. They will bring more detailed information to the Board when it becomes available.

Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to approve the following: summer custodians Zach Ablott $8.85/hr, Ethan Pitlick $8.85/hr, Karen Smith $8.85/hr, Gage Weller $9.30/hr; and SPED extended school year staff, Nadine Simon $11.50/hr, Trish Ahlemeier $12.50/hr, Monica Rains $28.54/hr and Julie Williams $62.54/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to approve the summer school contracts, Vern Smith $31.31/hr and Jay Berglund $29.20 per hour. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Cahill Bauer and Associate’s letter of intent was tabled until the next meeting. Business Manager Everson was instructed to discuss the fee with them.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to approve the following SDHSAA ballots: Randy Soma for Division II representative and Craig Cassens in the Division IV representative. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Geditz to approve Thrive Nutrition Services for food service management services for the 2018-19 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following 2018-19 staff contracts: Trish Ahlemeier, interventions and library; Kelli Nagel SPED teacher, Molly McRoberts, Journalism teacher; and approve the contract for tech director for Shane Wager for $2000 per month. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve OE 2018-19 -1 and 2. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The Residency Request was acknowledged.

Business Manager Everson discussed the preliminary budget with the Board.

Motion by Goebel, second by Zeigler to amend Board Policy BHD; to review Board Policies BCA, BCB, BCD, BCE, BCF, BCG, BDC, BDDA, BDDC, BDDD, BDDG, BDDH, BFC, BFCA, BFD, BFGA, BJ, and BK; approve the First Reading of Board Policies BBF, BDA, BDB, BDDCA, BDDH-E(1), BF, BFG BHA, BHAA and adopt Board Policies ACAA, ACAA-E(1), ACCAA-E(2), ACAA-E(3), ACAB, ACAB-E(1), ACAB-E(2), ACAB-E(3), AD, ADA, AGA, BA, BBBB-E(1) and BBE. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Geditz to set July 16th at 7:00PM as the date and time for the yearly Budget hearing with the school board meeting to follow. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson thanked the Ron Larson family for their donation of $2000 in memory of Gail Larson to the music department, and to the Knights of Columbus for their donation of $630 and their continued support of our Special Education program. Mrs. Everson is also looking at on-line payments for the lunch program. Collection of lunch accounts was discussed. She also reported that there is an insurance claim filed for electrical issues that are from wiring issues during construction of the new school building.

Mrs. Smith reported that Mrs. Christy Saltsman is a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Mrs. Smith also discussed possible assemblies for next year.

Mr. Sundberg announced that Gettysburg High School was recognized by US News and World Report as a bronze medal High School. He also discussed bus inspections are scheduled for July 10th. He reported on summer professional development meetings.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:59 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:18 PM.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 9:20 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $156.38

-062818