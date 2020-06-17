Board of Education held regular meeting June 8

June 8, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date via Zoom. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Vern Smith, Christy Saltsman, Kelli Nagel, Jamie Dupris, Sally Simon, Molly McRoberts, Kellee Persoon, Hunter Eide, Beth Nagel and another patron.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:33 PM.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Zeigler, second by Rausch to approve the agenda. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the May 13, 2020 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the June 5, 2020 claims, recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures; and approve and declare surplus the obsolete items. The complete list of obsolete items is on file in the business office. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

June 5, 2020 Claims

GENERAL FUND ABERDEEN AWARDS $455.00 AD/letter pins; ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 434.66 AD/athletic awards/pins; BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. 152.72 Music license FY2020; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 753.46 Cust/FB/Exec supplies; CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMAN, KLUDT &BURNS 320.95 Legal svcs;

CIRCLE OF ENCOURAGEMENT COUNSELING 225.00 Staff online counseling; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 357.70 Water; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 101.28 FB/cust supplies; DECKER EQUIPMENT 34.95 Cust/bolts for lockers; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 184.02 Copier/printer supplies/copies; G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 86.50, DCI 86.50 Background check on L. Hurd, N. Enos;

G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 660.58 Close out sports clearing accounts; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 3,414.00 Perkins Consortium $; GAS’N GOODIES 93.79 School vehicle gas; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 May svcs; INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS, LLC 68.00 Band award FY19;

J.W. PEPPER & SON 42.89 All-State Chorus Music; JOHN HENRY FOSTER 1,986.80 Pump for boiler compressor; JOHNSON, JASON 50.40 Cust/mileage; LARSON, KATIE 397.22 Reimb supplies; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 367.50 Snow removal/April; LIBERTY LANES 350.00 Bowling/Freshman PE; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 927.92 Cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 3,142.96 Electricity/natural gas;

NIMCO INC 351.98 Guid/TATU banner & prizes; PIERRE MUSIC LLC 54.42 FB sound system parts; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 238.74 Printing/Grad congrats; SMITH, WENDY 69.21 Reim. for Zoom Pro subscr.; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 53.23 Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 361.19 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,083.34 Tech svcs; WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. 85.00 Rpr toilet valve.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CDW GOVERNMENT INC $1,312.30 Battery backup for 2 servers; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 474.69 Copier/printer leases; SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO 399.60 Cust/paint for elem.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG $175.00 April OT svcs; CHASE CARDMMBER SERVICES 59.00 SpEd/online speech platform; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 24.07 SpEd printer leases/copies; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 250.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC $120.00 May svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 10,407.52 Purchased svcs/purch printer/difference in beginning to ending inventory

Andy reported that he had spoken with Kevin Logan and the supplies are here for the water issue and they will be painting the sealer in the next couple days.

Business Manager Everson discussed the Preliminary Budget. Chromebooks needed to be ordered will be done from this year’s budget. Mr. Sundberg discussed the need for the new elementary reading curriculum.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the Cahill Bauer and Associates letter of engagement for the FYE 20 Audit for $10,450. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the guidelines presented for students to return to the gym/weight room with screening and signed waivers required. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried. Adult usage will be discussed at the meeting on June 30, 2020.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve Nicole Enos and Marilyn Scott as summer custodians for $9.30 per hour.

Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the following co-curricular contracts: Jessica Larson, Head CC and MS Track coach; Sadie Rogers, MS Volleyball coach; Bryce Hall, Head BB and Asst. Football Coach; Eric Stuwe, Asst. Wrestling coach; Jamie Cronin, Head Volleyball and Head Track coach; Shawn Donovan, Head GBB coach; and LaNae Spargur, Asst. VB coach. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Rausch to start driving for Driver’s Ed immediately with signed waivers required and encouraging mask usage. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to disperse the August 1, 2020 balance of the Senior class funds to each of the graduating seniors. Roll call vote: Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried. Robbennolt abstained.

Business Manager Everson requested an end of the fiscal year board meeting. That meeting will be via Zoom on June 30, 2020 at 7:30 PM. She also reported on the new inventory system that tech director Shane Wager is working on.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on a successful graduation with special thanks to Jason Johnson, Josh Cordell, Shane Wager, Keith Scott, Molly McRoberts, local law enforcement and the fire department. She is working on end of the year paperwork. She is planning on meeting with teachers regarding online learning, what was learned, and plans for the future.

Mr. Sundberg discussed the Starting Well Guide for Schools that is being developed in our state. He reported that our Accreditation review was approved. Summer school will start in-house in July.

The next meeting will be the Annual Budget meeting on July 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM with the regular meeting to follow at the school.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 9:18 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $120.69

