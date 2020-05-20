Board of Education held regular meeting May 11

May 11, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date via Zoom. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, Julie Williams, Molly McRoberts, Jason Johnson, Dayle Sundberg and approximately 3 other patrons.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:33 PM.

Correspondence presented was thank you certificates from FFA for the Board Members.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler, to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the April 13, 2020 regular school board minutes; approve the financial reports; approve the May 7, 2020 claims; and recognize no new conflict of interest claims. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Vendor Amount Description

GENERAL FUND

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS 240.00 Annual fire alarm system monitoring; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 599.24 Custodial supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 569.10 Elem novels/cust/supt supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 131.18 Water; CUMMINS SALES & SERVICE 931.75 Generator inspection/maintenance;

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 145.39 Cust supplies; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 191.26 Printer/copies; EVERSON, BARBARA 28.52 Fiscal mileage; G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 220.02, Post Office 220.00 Postage, Bank error .02 Bank error;

G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 3,800.00 Perkins consortium $; GAS’N GOODIES 39.40 Cust/gas; GOEBEL, KIM 7.60 Reim TATU supplies; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 April svcs; HEGSTROM, RANDY 290.00 Pest elimination svcs;

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS, LLC 72.00 Band award; JOSTENS, INC. 282.30 Grad diplomas & covers; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 4.38 Cleaning supplies; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,650.30 Cleaning supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 3,808.23 Electricity/Natural gas; PETTY CASH 82.50 Postage; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 187.94 Fiscal printing;

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 190.46 Bus barn elec(Mar/Apr)/cust supplies; SDHSAA 600.00 AD/FY2020 participation fees; SMITH, CRAIG E. 2,180.00 Legal fees; TRAINING ROOM INC 1,464.40 AD/WR/VB/BBB/GBB supplies; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 66.60 Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 378.49 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,083.34 Tech svcs.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 5.99 Library book; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 114.77 Library books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 474.69 Copier/printer leases; JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 509.43 Mower attachment; PNC EQUIPMENT FINANCE, LLC 5,119.64 Scoreboard lease/final pmt.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 59.00 SpEd conferencing software; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 19.06 SpEd freight charge; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 26.95 SpEd printer leases/copies; SANFORD HEALTH 428.00 Psychological svcs; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 2,084.00 Psychological svcs.

BOND REDEMPTION-

NEW SCHOOL

US BANK ST PAUL 122,303.75 Bond pmt/new school.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

BERINGER, MICHELLE 441.30 Refund lunch acct balance; G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST (7.05) Void uncashed check; HAWKINSON, KELLI 208.65 Refund lunch acct balance; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 April svcs; KOSTBOTH, MARSHA 98.75 Refund lunch acct balance; LeBEAU, WARREN 33.25 Refund lunch acct balance; NAGEL, ROSE ANN 11.10 Refund lunch acct balance; SIMON, TAMMY 46.10 Refund lunch acct balance; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 17,732.14 April purchased svcs.

Andy spoke to Kevin Logan regarding the construction repair of band room/concessions. The material should be here this week, and Kevin is hoping to get to it.

Business Manager Everson presented the Preliminary Budget. It was discussed at length along with discussion regarding state and federal funding.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following signed contracts for the 2020-21 school year: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Trisha Ahlemeier, Jay Berglund, Cristina Bieber, Kirsten Cronin, Valerie Dahlquist, Nina DeRouchey, Jamie Dupris, Kim Goebel, Tricia Heien, Kathryn Larson, Mercedes Lemke, Kelli Nagel, Monica Odvody, Rachael Pederson, Walker Rose, Christine Saltsman, Keith Scott, Sally Simon, Vernon Smith, Caylee Sorum, Andrew Tuttle, Loralyn Weidlich, and Julie Williams. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Kellogg to approve the FSMC proposal and contract with Taher, Inc. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen to set the end date for serving lunch as May 14, 2020. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Mrs. Smith read a letter from Ms. Mercedes Lemke explaining and stating that the pig project is cancelled for this summer.

Schatz entered the meeting at 8:03 PM.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kusser to approve the Driver’s Ed contract with Keith Scott. He will do the classroom portion via Zoom. The driving portion will begin when safely possible. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve the 2nd reading of Allowable Costs for Federal Programs policy. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to amend the Public Gifts to School policy. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kusser to vote for the following on the SDHSAA ballots: Kelly Glodt, Michael Talley, Marty Weismantel and yes on Amendment No. 1. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to approve the 2020-2021 Negotiated Agreement. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve a psychologist contract with Ted Williams for the 20-21 school year. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that Mr. Sundberg had applied for a grant for the lunch program to cover costs during the school closure and we received $2000 from the SD Community Foundation and $2000 from the Gettysburg Community Foundation.

She also reported that we received a A+ rating from S&P Global for our bond rating. She also discussed the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program and our intent to apply for it.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on graduation plans at the football field for May 23rd at 2 PM. The ceremony will be limited to families and will be livestreamed as well as on a radio transmitter. It will be followed with a parade through town. Banners of each of the seniors will go up on main street next week. Computers and chromebooks for next year were discussed. She discussed online awards and activities for the end of the school year. Check-out was discussed.

Mr. Sundberg reported on Covid monies for the school. Perfect attendance awards were as of the end of the 3rd nine weeks with 30 students having perfect attendance and 20 having near perfect attendance. He reported on online elementary awards. Accreditation and the unit plans were discussed. Discussion on SDHSAA and opening up gyms and weight rooms was held. Our gyms and weight rooms will remain closed until the next board meeting and it will be discussed again at that time.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn for Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 8:53 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:02 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCl 1-25-2-1 at 9:02 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:30 PM.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for June 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM via Zoom.

Board President Robbennolt would like to thank the teachers, administration, parents and students for all their hard work during this time. He also wanted to recognize Venture Communications for their free internet to our families that did not have it.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 9:36 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manage

