Board of Education held regular meeting May 13

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Mark Schatz, with Daryn Zeigler and Paul Kellogg via phone.. Absent: Kenny Goebel and Kevin Geditz. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Julie Williams, Kelli Nagel, Hunter Eide and Beth Nagel.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

FFA students Hunter Eide and Beth Nagel thanked the Board for their support of the FFA program and presented certificates to them. A thank you from the Class of 2019 was read, thanking the Board for their support throughout the years.

With Kellogg and Zeigler on the telephone, all votes were recognized by roll call, but for the ease of the minutes, all unanimous votes will be reflected as all present voted aye.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the following additions: add approve hiring of Alexandra Gimbel and Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the April 8, 2019 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the May 10, 2019 claims; and recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

May 10, 2019 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ABERDEEN AWARDS $103.70 Track/plaques,engraved plates; ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP 912.03 FB/Recertify 18 helmets; AMERICAN TIME 251.93 Cust/15″ clock; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 146.54 Apr svcs; AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS 240.00 Annual fee/fire alarm monitoring; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,268.80 Cust supplies;

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 179.08 School Ofc/Ag/Tech supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 312.69 Water; CRONIN, JAMIE 107.69 Reimb gas/supplies/meals–Howard Wood; CUMMINS CENTRAL POWER, LLC 812.90 Cust/svc generator; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 98.39 Tech/cust/bus supplies;

DAYS INN 552.00 Lodging/State FFA (1/2); DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 52.25 Milk for elem snack; DEAN’S REPAIR 88.83 Service minibus #6; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 278.35 Copier/printer copies; EVERSON, BARBARA 53.60 Fiscal mileage/meals/Spring conf;

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 3,901.70, Gettysburg Collision Center 1896.04 Insurance payment on Express van, EMC Insurance 123.25 Overpayment insurance received, MClub 10.00 Track Entry Fee, Split Rock Country Club 40.00 Golf Entry Fee, Jamie Cronin 19.18 Reimb classroom supplies, Division of Motor Vehicles 21.20 New suburban title/license fee, PC Clerk of Courts 19.40 Small Claims Court fee,

Eureka School 50.00 Track Entry Fee, Shawn Donovan 97.65 Reimburse GBB classes, Howard Wood Relays 100.00 Track Entry Fee, ABO School 155.00 Band Entry Fees, Bank error -.02, FCCLA 972.00 Advisor Registration Natl FCCLA, Schlachter Lumber 241.57 Bus Barn electricity, Bank of the West 50.00 Safe Deposit rent, Mercedes Lemke 6.39 Reimb for classroom supplies, TF Riggs High School 100.00 Track Entry Fee

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 426.21 Lunch 2nds pd by Board; GAS’N GOODIES 1,464.96 School vehicle fuel; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Apr svcs; HEGSTROM, RANDY 290.00 Cust/Pest control; HERMITAGE ART COMPANY INC 67.63 Grad program covers;

HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS 108.59 Custodial supplies; HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES 186.00 Insurance on 2019 Suburban; IN STITCHES 70.48 Golf shirt; JOSTENS, INC. 67.75 Grad/honor medals; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 79.88 TATU/FACS supplies; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 8,300.00 March snow removal;

LIBERTY LANES 480.00 Bowling/Freshmen PE; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 4,862.54 Cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 5,368.14 Electricity/Natural gas; NIMCO INC 424.35 TATU/Display boards,tshirts; ON TRACK & FIELD, INC. 1,546.25 Track/AD supplies; PETTY CASH 34.75 Postage;

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 247.46 Printing/Advertising; QUALITY INN & SUITES 659.94 Lodging/Howard Wood track; RAMKOTA HOTEL 204.00 Lodging/Bus Mgr conf; SALTSMAN, CHRISTY 142.70 Field Day ribbons; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 193.14 Track/Ag/Cust supplies, Bus barn electricity; SDHSAA 31.00 AD/subscr,press pass;

SHERATON HOTEL 2,034.00 Lodging/State FCCLA; SMITH, VERNON 92.00 Reim gas/ meals Howard Wood; SMITH, WENDY 49.41 Reim. gas; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 449.43 Ag/bus/track cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 374.47 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,000.00 Tech svcs

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 247.70 Elem Lib books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 425.25 Copier/printer leases; LOOKOUT BOOKS 235.62 HS Lib books; PNC EQUIPMENT FINANCE, LLC 5,118.64 Scoreboard lease #16/20; SMART APPLE MEDIA 246.81 Elem Lib books

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 1,050.00 PT/OT svcs-Mar; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 50.98 Printer leases/copies; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 8.89 SpEd supplies; NORTHERN PLAINS PSYCHOLOGICAL 875.00 Psychological svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 11.66 Communications; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 1,444.00 Psychological svcs

BOND REDEMPTION-

NEW SCHOOL

FIRST NATIONAL BANK IN SIOUX FALLS $124,053.75 Interest on new school bond

FOOD SERVICE FUND

CWD $20.00 Lunch/forks; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Apr svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 13,056.13 Apr purch svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 4.59 Communications

DRIVERS ED/AFTER SCHOOL/ICU

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 15.78 After-School Program snacks

Mr. Sundberg has spoken with Kevin Logan and reported on time frames for our projects for this summer.

The Bids for the suburbans were opened with the following bids received: 2000 Chev Suburban, Schlachter Lumber $800, Darrin Simon, Gettysburg Collision Center $505; 2005 Suburban, Schlachter Lumber $1100, Darrin Simon, Gettysburg Collision Center $1505.

May 2019-3

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to accept the high bids of Schlachter Lumber for the 2000 Chev Suburban and Gettysburg Collision Center for the 2005 Chev Suburban. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to accept the letter of engagement from Cahill, Bauer and Assoc. for the 2018-19 Audit for $10,000. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Cronin to accept the resignations, with regrets, from Jamie Cronin and Catherine Larson. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Zeigler to join the SDHSAA for the 2019-20 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Paul to vote for Steve Kubik for the ASBSD Director. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to vote for the following SDHSAA positions: Dan Aaker, Mark Murphy, Barry Mann and yes on Amendment No 1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The Sports Coop Agreement was sent to Hoven and Mr. Sundberg is planning on meeting with them before the next board meeting.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the following policy review: 1st Reading, H, and review policies HA, HB, HD, HE, and HF. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reviewed the 2019-20 Preliminary Budget with the Board. Capital Outlay items were discussed. Motion by Cronin, second by Kellogg to take the lawnmower and classroom LED lights out of next year’s budget, and purchase them this fiscal year. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz abstained.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to amend the 2019-20 calendar to the following: The following will be snow make-up days if necessary: January 20, Feb. 17, Feb. 28, March 11, April 13, and May 21-22. One week’s notice will be given for the make-up days. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that the Lunch Administrative Review went very well.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on test scores, mailing test reports and testing vendors. She discussed Student Council hosting a meal for the HS during the Elementary play day. Graduation is this Saturday at 2PM. She discussed the semester test schedule, fundraisers and Teacher appreciation week.

Mr. Sundberg reported that we had 18 students with perfect attendance this year and the Maas Foundation has again donated chromebooks or Gettysburg Bucks for them. If students have missed ½ day or less, they are eligible for Gettysburg Bucks from the Maas Foundation. He also reported that we have filled the teaching positions, except the Vocal Music position.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to approve the following signed contracts for the 2019-20 school year: Nina DeRouchey, Jamie Dupris, Loralyn Weidlich, Duane(Chip) Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barbara Everson, Trisha Ahlemeier, Jay Berglund, Cristina Bieber, Kirsten Cronin, Valerie Dahlquist, LaNae Fuerst, Kim Goebel, Tricia Heien, Kathryn Larson, Mercedes Lemke, Kelli Nagel, Monica Odvody, Rachael Pederson, Walker Rose, Christine Saltsman, Keith Scott, Sally Simon, Vernon Smith, Caylee Sorum, Andrew Tuttle, Julie Williams, and Sara Wuttke. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Kellogg to approve the hiring of Alexandra Gimbel as the school secretary for $12.00/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 9:05 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:15 PM.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Cronin to adjourn the meeting at 9:20 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

