Board of Education held regular meeting Nov. 12

November 12, 2018

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz, Daryn Zeigler and Matt Cronin, via telephone. Absent: Kevin Geditz. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, LaNae Fuerst, Christy Saltsman, Mercedes Lemke, Hunter Eide, Maddie Matson, Koltyn Forbes, Cody Simon and Beth Nagel.

The meeting was called to order by President Brian Robbennolt at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

FFA students Hunter Eide, Maddie Madson, Koltyn Forbes, Cody Simon and Beth Nagel reported to the Board on their trip to National FFA in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With Cronin on the telephone, all votes were recognized by roll call, but for the ease of the minutes, all unanimous votes will be reflected as all present voted aye.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the agenda with the following addition: add approve LAN School Representative.

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the October 10, 2018 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the November claims and recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Robbennolt acknowledges conflict of interest with the claim to Jenna Robbennolt and his aye vote does not include that claim. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with the claim to Schatz Electric and Makaivry Schatz and his aye vote does not include either of these claims.

November 8, 2018 Claims

GENERAL FUND

212 MINI MALL $73.96 Flowers/All-State Chorus; ACKERMAN, SANDRA 90.00 VB clock oper; ADEL, JEFF 75.00 FB & XC worker; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 143.54 Oct. svcs; ARCHER, KACI 40.00 VB line judge; ASCD 59.00 Admin/2018-19 membership; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 205.00 Band instrument rpr;

BSN SPORTS/SPORT SUPPLY GROUP, 4,416.00 Girls basketballs/volleyballs, GBB uniforms; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,190.54 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 338.32 School Of/fiscal/FACS/Tech/Bus/Cust supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 505.26 Water; COACH AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR 19.95 AD/subscription renewal;

CORDELL, SASHA 22.50 VB clock oper; CRONIN, DEB 30.00 XC official; CROSSROADS HOTEL 539.44 Lodging/FCCLA Fall Leadership conf.; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 97.89 Bus/cust supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 112.85 Elem snack milk; DEAN’S REPAIR 30.00 Tires rpr; DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC 129.20 Cust/pole for light on mower; DOLLAR GENERAL 88.62 FACS/MS/AD/VB supplies; EDUTYPING 809.10 Online keyboarding license;

ELDRIGE PUBLISHING CO. 182.10 One-Act Play scripts; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 450.07 Copier/Printer supplies/copies; FLEET US LLC 714.08 Cust/line painter parts/paint; FROST, MORGAN 60.00 VB clock oper; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 711.32 Lunch seconds pd by Board; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 3,627.00 Perkins Consortium funds; G’BURG SCHOOL – T&A FUND 75.05 Share of Region VB Loss;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 2,660.38, Jody Roseland 187.24 Reimb All-State Chorus travel, Angela Ostrander 168.12 VB Official/mileage, Alyssa Krogstrand 140.40 VB Official/mileage, DCI 173.00 Background cks, V. Hall, A. Goebel, M. Fisher, R. Kormendy, Leesa Webb 90.00 VB Official, Todd Sandal 140.40 VB Official/mileage, Highmore School 48.42 Share of Region CC expenses,

Leesa Webb 225.40 VB Official/mileage, Laura Schmidt 280.00 VB Official/mileage, Stephanie Kjetland 267.40 VB Official/mileage, Dean Duxbury 267.40 VB Official/mileage, Valeree DeVine 259.00 VB Official/mileage, Linda Dahlgren 267.40 VB Official/mileage, Eureka School 100.00 JHJV FB entry fee, SASD 25.00 Title IX reg. fee, Division of Motor Vehicles 21.20 Trailer License;

GAS’N GOODIES 2,254.77 School vehicle fuel; GEDITZ, KEVIN 45.00 FB clock oper; GOEBEL, CASSIDY 10.00 VB worker; GOEBEL, RACHEL 10.00 VB worker; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HAGNY, AIMEE 15.00 XC official; HAWKINSON, KRISTIN 220.00 VB worker; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Sept. svcs;

HUNNEL, LORI 62.50 VB worker; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 327.62 Vocal music; KAISER, KENDRA 10.00 VB worker; LAKE AREA DOOR 86.73 Work on Ag shop door; LAKE, JOHN 15.00 FB announcer; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 273.75 Spanish/Science/AG/FACS/VB supplies; LARSON, DOUG 15.00 XC official; LARSON, JESSICA 87.31 State XC travel;

LeBEAU, KITU 10.00 VB line judge; M-F ATHLETIC COMPANY, LLC 141.80 AD/track supplies; MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. 149.00 Ag/HP cylinder; MEINKE, ZOE 15.00 VB clock oper; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 2,238.79 Custodial supplies; MIDWAY PARTS INC 15.84 Ag belt; MIKKELSEN, ISABELLE 22.50 VB clock oper;

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 4,751.78 Electricity/Natural gas; NAGEL, BETH 10.00 VB worker; NORTH AREA HONOR BAND 80.00 Honor Band regis fees; OAHE GLASS 387.76 Rpr SW gym door; PETTY CASH 44.22 Postage; PIERRE MUSIC LLC 200.00 Ukuleles for Music Apprec; PITLICK, AUTUMN 10.00 VB worker; POEPPEL, MONICA 75.00 VB scorer;

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 137.86 Fiscal printing; QUIETT, JAN 15.00 XC official; RAUSCH, ANGIE 30.00 VB scorer; RAUSCH, HOPE 10.00 VB worker; RAUSCH, WENDY 15.00 VB libero tracker; REUER, DASIA 10.00 VB worker; ROBBENNOLT, JENNA 10.00 VB worker; ROSE, ASHLEY 81.25 Oct nursing svcs; rSCHOOLTODAY 109.33 AD/training for activity scheduler;

RURAL HEALTH CARE, INC. 600.00 Bus driver physicals; SASD 690.00 Admin/2018-19 membership/Title IX webinar fee; SAUTNER, KAYLA 10.00 VB worker; SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 533.55 Replace FB scoreboard digits/rplce outside lights; SCHATZ, MAKAIVRY 10.00 VB worker; SCHMIDT, MIKE 40.00 VB line judge; SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC. 159.38 School Ofc supplies;

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 348.14 Chairmat/fiscal/office/elem/ms supplies; SCHUCHHARDT, KINSEY 67.50 VB clock oper; SCHWARZ, ASHLEY 10.00 VB line judge; SCOTT, KEITH 10.00 Reim for wash; ng bus; SIMON, TYLER 45.00 VB clock oper; SMITH, AARON 30.00 VB clock oper; SMITH, KATRINA 182.50 VB worker; SMITH, WENDY 84.64 Admin mileage;

SUNDBERG, DUANE 91.95 Reim for supplies/mileage; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 136.72 Cust,Ag supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 382.03 Communications; WAGER, CARMA 45.00 XC official; WAGER, SHANE 2,000.00 Monthly tech svcs;

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING 221.66 RPR elem toilets; WHITE RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT 90.00 2018-19 Supt/Region 3 dues; WIESELER, AUTUMN 20.00 VB worker; WIESELER, SIERRA 25.00 VB worker; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 516.13 Rpr water fountain.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES $419.60 Elem/HS Library books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 425.25 Printer/copier leases; GREAT WESTERN BANK 95,000.00 QSCB pmt #9/10; M-F ATHLETIC COMPANY, LLC 554.20 Track/HJ standards; PNC EQUIPMENT FINANCE, LLC 5,118.64 Scoreboard lease 14/2.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL $1,295.00 Sept PT/OT svcs; BHSSC 1,100.00 Sped training; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 74.04 SpEd printer leases/copies; G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 60.00; DYE-NAMIC 60.00 Repair SPED swing; HEIEN, TRICIA 38.50 Reim. for classroom supplies; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 16.99 SpEd groc; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 17.02 Communications; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 768.00 Psychological svcs.

BOND REDEMPTION-

NEW SCHOOL

FIRST NATIONAL BANK IN SIOUX FALLS $325,503.75 Principal/Interest/new school bond; FIRST NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT 600.00 Bond/agent fee.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC $120.00 Sept. svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 15,880.74 Oct purch svcs.

DRIVERS ED/AFTER SCHOOL/ICU

VILAS SUPERSTORE $124.56 Snacks/After School Program.

Motion by Goebel, second by Schatz to appoint Superintendent Sundberg as the LAN Representative. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Schatz to adopt the following policies EA, EBB, EBBA, EBCC, ECA, ECA-R(1), ECAA, ECAB, ECAC, ECB, ECB-R(1), EEAC, EEACA, EEAD, EEADB, EGAA, EH, EH-E(1), EIA, JHCD, JHCD-E(1) and to review policy EBA and to amend policy ECBA. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Home School 2018-19-14 was acknowledged.

Business Manager Everson reported that her audit is scheduled for Nov 13-14. She also reported that Gettysburg School was in compliance for the cash balance accountability for FYE 18 and that we are on track for compliance with teacher compensation accountability for FYE 19.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported that Farmer’s Union Foundation held a Leadership Foundation for our students. Snow Queen was held last weekend with Makenna Miller crowned Jr.Snow Queen and Avery Dutt, Sr. Snow Queen. This week is American Education week and Mrs. Smith reported on weeklong activities, along with giving thanks to Thrive Nutritional Services and Dean Foods for their roll and milk donations. The Veteran’s Day program was held today at the school. The Loitwood Family is donating glass shelving cases to the school. Oral Interp students all qualified to go to the region contest. The Todd Becker Foundation is presenting two programs this Wednesday at the school that were sponsored by local churches. Online report cards were discussed.

Mr. Sundberg discussed our Facebook page and its success. The school report card will be out Nov. 20th. We had a parent involvement Turkey Bingo last week with a great turnout. Our attendance for the first quarter was 96.55%. We still looking for a JV girls basketball coach. Mr. Sundberg reported that we had a random bus inspection and work is being done on the old big yellow bus.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:08 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 8:19 PM.

Motion by Goebel, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 8:20 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declare the Board back in session at 8:30 PM.

The next meeting will be December 10, 2018 at 6:30 PM.

November 2018-4

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 8:32 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

