Board of Education held regular meeting Nov. 13

November 13, 2017

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting in the conference room on the above date. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Tember Johnson, Beth Hamburger, Sara Wuttke, Caylee Sorum, Julie Williams and Toby Morris.

Board President called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Gettysburg Teacher’s Association members were visitors and recognized the School Board and Administration and gave them each a Certificate of Appreciation for their valuable service to the Gettysburg School District.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Following discussion on the G&R bill, Cronin moved and Geditz seconded the motion on the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the October 11, 2017 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; and approve the November 9, 2017 claims. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Cronin acknowledges conflict of interest with the John Deere Financial claim and his aye vote does not include that claim. Geditz acknowledges conflict of interest with the claim to Kevin Geditz and his aye vote does not include that claim.

November 9, 2017 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ACKERMAN, SANDRA, $90.00, VB/clock oper; ADEL, JEFF, 75.00, FB announcer/XC timer; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC, 129.14, Sept/Oct svcs; ARCHER, KACI, 145.00, VB line judge,official; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR, 340.00, Band instrument rpr; BRAINPOP, 1,975.00, Online subscription;

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION, 846.16, Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES, 200.84, Fiscal/Cust supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG, 979.91, Water; CORDELL, SASHA, 37.50, VB clock oper; CRONIN, DEB, 30.00, XC official; CROSSROADS HOTEL, 580.93, FCCLA Fall Leadership lodging; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY, 43.16, Cust supplies/tech shipping fee;

DEADWOOD LODGE, 242.00, Supt. Lodging; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC, 117.60, Milk for elem snack; DEAN’S REPAIR, 265.04, Svc minibuses & minivan; DECKER EQUIPMENT, 209.98, Chair shells(12 navy); ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC., 461.00, Printer/copier copies/supplies; FLATT, AMBER, 10.00, VB line judge; G & R CONTROLS, 8,455.27, Rprs to HS unit vents/HS boilers; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND, 512.56, Reim for lunch seconds;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST, 3,593.75, Lucas Eide, 110.17, Reim National FFA travel, Gerri Eide, 139.52, Reim National FFA fuel, Ron Stoneback, 167.15, Reimb All-State Chorus travel, DCI, 129.75, Background check on C. Nadgwick, D. Sundberg, L. Daly, PSAT, 56.00, PSAT tests, Brookings FCCLA, 320.00, OK Cluster mtg advisor travel,

National History Day, 35.00, Membership dues, SDSCA, 75.00, Guidance Workshop, Highmore Action Club, 20.00, CC Entry Fee, Sophie Johnson, 80.00, VB Official, Nicole Bowman, 130.40, VB Official/mileage, Ashley Winter, 267.40, VB Official/mileage, Laura Schmidt, 280.00, VB Official/mileage, Stephanie Kjetland, 175.00,

VB Official/mileage, Valeree DeVine, 259.00, VB Official/mileage, Linda Dahlgren, 267.40, VB Official/mileage, Nicole Bowman, 225.40, VB Official/mileage, Wade Stobbs, 209.20, FB Official/mileage, Mike Ruth, 100.00, FB Official, Doug Pietz, 100.00, FB Official, Ryan Huizenga, 100.00, FB Official, Matt Clark, 100.00, FB Official, Stephanie Kjetland, 167.36, VB Official/mileage, Ashley Winter, 80.00, VB Official;

GAS ‘N GOODIES, 1,685.53, School vehicle fuel; GEDITZ, KEVIN, 45.00, FB clock oper; GETTYSBURG BAKERY, 101.25, Buns/rolls for VB tourney; GOEBEL, CASSIDY, 17.50, VB clock oper, line judge; GOEBEL, JAYDON, 15.00, FB clock oper; GOEBEL, KENNY, 30.00, XC official; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, 300.00, Monthly networking fee;

HANSEN, KORI, 15.00, VB clock oper; HAWKINSON, KRISTIN, 130.00, VB official, line judge; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC, 240.00, Oct svcs; HIGHMORE-HARROLD SCHOOL, 45.17, XC Region/share of loss; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC, 176.22, Vocal music; JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, 832.00, Tires for school pickup; JOSTENS, INC., 96.16, Grad diplomas;

LAKE, KIRSTIE, 15.00, XC official; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS, 191.86, Elem snack milk/HS science/FACS groceries; LARSON, ABBIE, 45.00, VB clock oper; LARSON, DAVID, 25.00, FB official; LARSON, DELANIE, 10.00, VB line judge; LARSON, EMILIE, 37.50, VB clock oper; LARSON, JESSICA, 104.06, Reimb State CC travel; LeBEAU, KITU, 10.00, VB line judge;

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR, 1,622.40, Cust supplies; MIKKELSEN, NEVA, 45.00, VB clock oper; MIKKELSEN, OLIVIA, 45.00, VB clock oper; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES, 9,906.70, Sept/Oct elec, gas; NAGEL, BETH, 7.50, VB clock oper; OAHE GLASS, 325.51, Rpr Ag door; OFFICE OF WEIGHTS & MEASURES, 28.00, Certify WR scale (1);

OSTER, ALYCIA, 265.00, VB official,line judge; PETTY CASH, 47.77, Postage; PITLICK, AUTUMN, 10.00, VB line judge; PLAYSCRIPTS, INC., 230.39, One-Act Play scripts; POEPPEL, MONICA, 75.00, VB scorer; POTTER COUNTY NEWS, 225.62, Fiscal adv/printing; QUIETT, JAN, 80.00, VB/XC official; R & K MECHANICAL, 84.00, Porta-potty rent CSDC/YTC XC;

SASD, 425.00, 2017-18 membership dues (W Smith); SAUTNER, KAYLA, 10.00, VB line judge,clock oper; SCHLACHTER LUMBER, 9.99, Cust supplies; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, 845.85, Fiscal/FACS/Library/Supt/School Office supplies; SEURER, CHUCK, 95.00, Reim for first aid class/coaching dues; SLEEP INN, 495.00, Lodging/All-State Chorus;

SMITH, CRAIG E., 1,685.00, Legal svcs; SMITH, KAREN, 7.50, VB clock oper; SMITH, KATRINA, 155.00, VB line judge,official; SMITH, VERNON, 46.82, Reim for vinyl material/scorer’s bench; SMITH, WENDY, 84.64, Admin mileage; STETHAM, SAMANTHA, 10.00, VB line judge,clock oper; SUNDBERG, RYAN, 25.00, FB official; SUPER 8 MOTEL, 165.63, Lodging/State XC;

TIME FOR KIDS, 148.75, Gr 5 subscription; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE, 162.35, Cust supplies/Bus supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC, 58.45, Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE, 66.19, FACS/VB/Cheer/MS supplies; WAGER, CARMA, 15.00, XC official; WAGER, SHANE, 1,800.00, Monthly tech svcs; WIESELER, AUTUMN, 10.00, VB line judge.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES, $321.14, MS Library books/textbooks; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC., 321.14, Copier/Printer leases; FISHER TRACKS, INC., 8,806.00, Striping/excise & use taxes; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, 20,404.14, Wireless Access Points; GREAT WESTERN BANK, 95,000.00, QSCB pmt #8/10; PNC EQUIPMENT FINANCE, LLC, 5,118.64, Scoreboard lease #10/20; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING, 1,500.00, Covers for rooftop ACs.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL, $1,592.50, PT/OT svcs; POTTER COUNTY NEWS, 47.20, SpEd adv; PRASEK, BETH, 600.00, Professional svcs; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, 355.56, SpEd/laminating film; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC, 10.17, Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE, 10.86, SpEd supplies; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L., 5,458.00, Psychological svcs.

BOND REDEMPTION-

NEW SCHOOL

FIRST NATIONAL BANK IN SIOUX FALLS, $321,625.00, New school bond pmt/interest; FIRST NATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, 600.00, Bond/agent fee.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC, $120.00, Oct svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES, 12,215.85, Oct purchased svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC, 2.35, Communications.

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS, $89.21, After-School Program snacks.

There were no discussion items available for the construction project.

Beth Hamburger and Tember Johnson, EMT’s met with the Board regarding ambulance parking during football games. Beth also asked the Board for Tember to be able to leave work for in-town ambulance calls. The Board expressed that this was an administration issue.

Toby Morris from Dougherty & Co was at the meeting to discuss advance refunding with our school bonds. The Board will review the resolution and it will also be given to our school attorney for review.

Motion by Cronin, second by Kellogg to accept the bid from Enterprise Sales Company for $171,000 for the Elementary Roof. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Zeigler to appoint Chip Sundberg as the LAN representative. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Barb Everson reported that the FY17 audit will be this week. She also stated that she and Mr. Sundberg will be meeting with Accountability Board on Friday to discuss the teacher compensation waiver.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on upcoming and past activities and events. She noted that Hunter Eide placed 4th at National FFA.

Mr. Sundberg reported that Elementary attendance is up slightly from last year. American Education Week is this week. We are having donuts for dads and moms this week, with Thrive donating the donuts and CWD donating the milk.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn for Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 9:13 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 9:22 PM.

The next meeting is scheduled for December 11th at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 9:25 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $144.88

-112317