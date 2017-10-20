Board of Education held regular meeting Oct. 11

October 11, 2017

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting in the conference room on the above date. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel and Paul Kellogg. Absent were Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, Julie Williams, Patty Stoner and LaNae Fuerst.

Board President Brian Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Cronin, second by Goebel to approve the agenda with the following addition: Teacher Compensation Accountability

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the Sept. 13, 2017 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; and approve the October 6, 2017 claims. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

October 6, 2017 Claims

GENERAL FUND

A&B BUSINESS, INC. 195.00 Elem attendance corkboard; ABERDEEN AWARDS 55.50 MSVB Tourney/stickers/XC plaques; AMERICAN NEWS 242.82 Elem Lib/subsc renewal; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 123.74 Sept svcs; ANDERSON’S 130.66 Cheer/eyeblacks; ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD 40.00 Board/Region mtg regis fees;

AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE – 66.00 Bus driver/random drug test; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 380.00 Band instrument rpr; BOHLE, BRIELLE 50.00 Reimburse coaching dues; CDW GOVERNMENT INC 284.74 Tech/promethean lamps; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 484.17 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 337.20 Elem/Cust supplies/equipment;

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 442.71 Water; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 22.17 Cust/bus supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 194.10 Milk for elem snack; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 456.51 Printer/copier supplies/copies; EVERSON, BARBARA 38.60 Fiscal travel/Bus mgr meeting; EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES 295.00 AET online system; FARMERS UNION OIL CO. 395.99 Rpr Suburban; G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 806.08 Aug/Sept 2nds pd by Board;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 1,769.25, Leesa Webb 80.00 VB Official, Todd Sandal 130.40 VB Official/mileage, Marilyn Scott 10.00 Reimb bus fuel, Lakeside County Club 30.00 CC Entry Fee, Chase Card Services 105.69 Web hosting/Elem supplies, Miller School 40.00 CC Entry Fee, SDTFCA 5.00 Coaches dues, Wakpala School 40.00 CC Entry Fee, Muriah Wolf 80.00 VB Official,

Monica Pelton 164.00 VB Official/mileage, Post Office 141.00 Postage, Ipswich School 40.00 CC Entry Fee, Stephanie Kjetland 167.36 VB Official/mileage, Sophie Johnson 130.40 VB Official/mileage, Council on College Admissions 55.00 Fall Counselor Workshop, Chad Uhrig 100.00 FB Official, Steve Rounds 100.00 FB Official, Dan Rounds 100.00 FB Official, Greg Rislov 100.00 FB Official, John Burchill 150.40 FB Official/mileage;

GAS’N GOODIES 2,328.34 School vehicle fuel; GETTYSBURG BAKERY 45.00 Rolls for XC meet; GLOBAL EQUIPMENT CO., INC. 69.17 Medicine security cabinet; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 300.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 480.00 Auy/Sept svcs; HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT PUBL. 1,973.72 MS workbooks;

HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 13.38 Advertising; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 253.98 Band music/Vocal music; JOSTENS, INC. 153.48 Diploma covers; LAMINATOR.COM 52.48 Library/laminating film; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 110.79 HS Sci/FACS groc,sup; MAAS, MIRIAM 162.00 Band/sew patches on uniforms; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 2,200.88 Cust supplies;

MIDWAY PARTS INC 60.32 Bus supplies; PETTY CASH 163.91 Postage; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 216.17 Printing/Advertising; R & K MECHANICAL 159.00 Porta-potty rent (9-16-17 XC); RAMADA INN – AIRPORT 104.95 Supt/lodging; RAMKOTA INN 97.99 Fiscal lodging; REDFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT 20.74 FCCLA lodging/partial room;

SAFEGUARD BUSINESS SYSTEMS 181.07 Fiscal/T&A checks; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 598.80 Ag materials; SCHOLASTIC INC 480.68 MS/K subscriptions; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 146.06 Science/office/fiscal supplies; SDAMLE 75.00 MS membership fees; SMITH, VERNON 99.04 JHFB/footballs/AD/Ref pinnies; SMITH, WENDY 37.72 Admin travel;

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 159.04 Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 375.91 Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE 96.98 FACS groc/Cheer candy; WAGER, SHANE 1,800.00 Monthly tech svcs; WHITE RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT 90.00 DuesSupt/Region 3 dues; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 246.90 Walk-in cooler rpr.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 149.92 MS English novels; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 468.67 Library books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 321.14 Fiscal/copier leases; FISHER TRACKS, INC. 69,374.00 Spray track.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AUTISM BEHAVIORAL CONSULTING, LLC 1,280.00 Professional svcs; AUTISM-PRODUCTS.COM 285.00 Therapy swing; HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT PUBL. 84.27 SpEd material; LANGER, BRIANNA 36.18 SpEd supplies; NCS PEARSON, INC. 821.70 Speech material/SPED material; PARENT TRAVEL 261.00 Parent travel; TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC 79.99 SpEd material; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 4.04 Communications.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Sept svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 21,819.55 Aug/Sept purchased svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 7.99 Communications.

DRIVERS ED/AFTER SCHOOL

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 62.04 After-School Program snacks.

Brian discussed the leaking in the concession stand and that he had had a conversation with Craig Smith and is waiting to hear back from him. The bid request for the elementary gym roof went out and bids will be returned by October 26th. Mr. Sundberg is getting quotes for elementary windows and cooling systems.

Motion by Cronin, second by Goebel to appoint Daryn Zeigler as the ASBSD Delegate. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The Teacher Compensation Accountability was discussed and explained. Gettysburg did not make accountability and will be filing a waiver with the School Finance Accountability Board.

Mr. Sundberg discussed the early release on Friday for the afternoon football game. October 27, 2017 is an in-service day and there will be no school. Our girls cross country team qualified today for the State Cross Country Meet. Conferences were held the end of September and attendance was excellent in the elementary grades. The JH/HS attendance was discussed.

Business Manager Everson informed the Board that Toby Morris from Dougherty & Assoc will be attending our November school board meeting regarding our bond. She also reported that, after a payroll audit, our worker’s compensation premium for last fiscal year will be credited by $2718.00. She also informed the Board that PC Auditor Shawna Shaw gave her the information on the omitted taxes and what that impact will be on our school. The amount for the school is $37,827.22. The school wants to thank Eastern Star for the $200 donation for the after school program and the Maas Foundation for a donation of $7,107 for Accelerated Reader Incentive prizes.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to adjourn to Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 8:00 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:28 PM.

Motion by Cronin, second by Geditz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:28 PM. All present voted aye.

Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:49 PM.

The next meeting will be November 13th at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Geditz, second by Cronin to adjourn the meeting at 8:50 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $131.22

-101917