Board of Education held regular meeting Sept. 10

September 10, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel and Andy Mikkelsen. Also present: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith and Barb Everson.

Board President Brian Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the agenda with the following additions: add appoint Delegate Assembly and approve hiring. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the August 12, 2019 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the September 6, 2019 claims; and approve and declare surplus the obsolete items. The complete list of obsolete items is on file in the business office; and recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

September Claims

GENERAL FUND

ACCESS ELEVATOR & LIFTS, INC. $882.00 Cust/repair wheelchair lift; AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS 196.48 Chairmats; AMERICINN 316.00 Lodging/coaches’ clinic; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 62.66 Aug svcs; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,249.93 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 1,363.89 Ag/Elem lib/Tech/School Office supplies;

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 236.77 Water; CONNECTING POINT 217.91 Gr K/part for promethean board; CRONIN, KIRSTEN 83.38 Reim classroom supplies; CWD 453.16 REAP/open house groc/kitchen hose; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 360.90 Tech/cust tools & supplies;

DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 56.60 Milk for elem snack; DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC 168.00 Ag/welding supplies; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 257.58 Printer/copier supplies/copies; G & R CONTROLS 1,958.00 Maint agr for boilers & HVAC;

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 1,265.68, DCI 173.00 Background check on S. Rogers, H. Byers, A. Anderson, M. McRoberts, Mobridge School 30.00 CC Entry Fee, Council on College Admission 55.00 K. Goebel workshop fee, Post Office 220.00 Postage, Fred Obermeier 252.68 FB official/mileage, Matt Mohr 125.00 FB official, Dan Lund 125.00 FB official, Jeff Kosier 125.00 FB official, Logan Huber 125.00 FB official, Bryce Hall 35.00 Reimb. First aid class;

G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 4,001.00 Perkins Consortium funds; GAS’N GOODIES 341.81 Vehicle fuel; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 3,237.00 Ruckus license renewal/3 teacher computers/networking fee; GOVERLAN, INC. 220.00 LAN School renewal fee; HARTUNG, BRADY 35.00 AD/Reim first aid class; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Aug svcs;

HEGSTROM, RANDY 270.00 Pest control; HOLZWARTH SALES & SERVICE 65.20 Welding gas; HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT PUBL. 261.89 Title I/add’l math intervention material; HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 13.75 Fiscal adv/sub; JENSEN ROCK & SAND INC. 130.00 Rock for alley parking; JOSTENS, INC. 3,324.50 2018-19 yearbooks;

LARSON, JESSICA 35.00 Reim for first aid class; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 653.95 Cust/cleaner & supplies; MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY 448.00 Cust/fire extinguisher & kitchen inspec; MILLER, MAKENNA 52.56 Reim cheer supplies; MOBRIDGE/POLLOCK SCHOOL DISTRICT 300.00 2019-20 CSDC dues; MOGARD, LEAH 29.93 Reim cheer supplies;

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 4,176.40 Electricity/Natural gas; NEW CREATIONS 201.83 Lunch receipt bks/signature stamp; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 413.91 Fiscal printing/adv; RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC 7,785.00 Star Reading & Math & Accel Reading & Math; ROSE, ASHLEY 1,637.50 CPR training, nursing svcs;

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 123.86 Cust supplies; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 1,373.56 MS/Title/Office supplies; SDACTE 629.00 Ag dues/registration; SDHSAA 186.00 AD/membership dues,subscription/HS press pass; SIMON, SALLY 150.93 Reim classroom supplies; SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL 1,200.00 FB/Sideline headphones; SMITH, CRAIG E. 1,945.00 Legal fees; SMITH, VERNON 240.00 Reim for first aid class & coaching dues;

SUNDBERG, DUANE 56.05 Reim bus route mileage/Reim CDL endorsement; TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC 58.49 MS math material; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 88.30 Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 364.33 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,083.34 Monthly tech svcs; YELLOWSTONE TRAIL CONFERENCE 300.00 2019-20 YTC due.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS $1,193.28 Teacher chairs,Elem lib bookcase, HS corkboard; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES (483.62) FACS textbooks/Refund on floor machine/supt ofc wainscotting; CONNECTING POINT 3,984.38 SpEd/Activpanel; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 474.69 Copier/printer leases; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 151,965.48 Second half of elem windows (1 additional minisplit); MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION 2,352.77 Gr 7 Social Studies curriculum; MIDWEST PLAYSCAPES, INC. 4,914.19 Playground chips & timbers; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 805.80 Supt/carpet & paneling.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

BHSSC $600.00 SpEd/staff training; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 65.95 HS SpEd printer lease/copies; HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 13.75 SpEd adv/aides; NCS PEARSON, INC. 133.50 SpEd forms; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 24.00 SpEd adv/aides; TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC 188.24 SpEd material.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

CWD $33.40 Towels.

Construction items were discussed. The band room/concession stand issue and possible fixes were discussed. There are currently 2 insurance claims out—the suburban and new gym floor. The building committee will meet and discuss items.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Student Issues, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 7:51 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 8:11 PM.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to differentiate SPED para’s into Level 1 and Level 2 with a $2.00 wage increase for Level 2 paras. All present voted aye. Motion carried. We currently have 2 staff that will be a Level 2 para. The Level will be determined by the SPED director and Asst. SPED director.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the following contracts: Molly McRoberts—Journalism $3,400 and Elementary Music $5,100; Walker Rose, amend contract to increase teaching contract by $2,462.26/yr add Co-curricular Vocal Music $1,988.23.

All present voted aye. Motion carried. Both of the above music contracts will be pro-rated if a full-time vocal teacher is hired before the end of the school year.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve hiring Sadie Rogers as a Level 1 SPED para at $11.25/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to approve Michael Schlachter, Head Wrestling Coach, $3,747.06. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the 2019-20 Budget and to set the following levies: General Fund (set by the State) AG $1.473; OO $3.296; Other $6.821; SPED $1.3 (max allowed 1.616); Capital Outlay $700,000 (max allowed 828,806), New School Bond $450,000. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The following changes are changes from the published budget to the final budget:

APPROPRIATIONS

GENERAL FUND

FROM TO

Nurse Health Services

$1,500 $2,500

Male Co-curricular 68,025 67,525

Female Co-curricular 47,276 47,026

Combined Co-curricular

79,569 79,319

Net change -0-

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

Elementary $10,625 $11,315

Junior High 8,600 12,600

Educational Media 16,500 17,100

Executive Admin Svcs 700 900

Other Support Services 0 562

Construction Improvements

150,000152,000

Operation of Plant 84,495 94,922

Reserved for Future years

18,479 0

Net change -0-

Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to approve the Sports Coop Agreement. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to appoint Daryn Zeigler as the Delegate Assembly member. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that the Surplus sale will be at the Battler Fieldhouse on September 17, 2019 from 4-6 PM. She also reported that the Terri Maude benefit made over $3,100. The FYE 2019 Audit is scheduled for October 1-2. Health Screens and Flu Shots will be available for staff on October 3rd through our health insurance.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on Homecoming and upcoming activities. MS & HS students will be attending a speaker in Onida on 9-12-19 on vaping. She discussed the MS Exploration hour and that they are exploring careers through interaction with community members.

Mr. Sundberg reported that there is a region meeting for board members on Oct. 23rd in Mobridge. On Oct. 17th, a speaker will be speaking to students on sex trafficking. Enrollment numbers are K-5 98, 6-8 51 and 9-12 77. Mr. Sundberg is getting a quote from Chad Griese on sealing the old gym roof.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to adjourn to Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3 at 8:31 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:41 PM.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 14, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 8:55 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

