Board of Education held regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 16

January 16, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz, and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Julie Williams, Monica Odvody, Trish Ahlemeier and Police Chief Dave Mogard.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Police Chief Mogard addressed the Board regarding the school and law enforcement working together and discussed some of our policies.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Geditz to approve the agenda with the following addition: add Administrative Reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Daryn to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the December 10, 2018 regular board meeting; approve the financial report; approve the January 11, 2019 claims and recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with claims to Schatz Electric and his aye vote does not include that claim.

Robbennolt discussed the water in the band room and concession stand floors. HKG met with Sharpe Enterprises, and Sharpe denies any responsibility. Robbennolt will get an estimate on this and speak to our attorney.

Bids were opened for the Elementary Window project. The bids received were the following: First Dakota Enterprises $400,000; Logan Electric Construction $292,064.95. Motion by Cronin, second by Geditz to accept the bid from Logan Electric, contingent on Business Manager Everson double-checking Logan’s bid was for both phases. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the new bus driver layover salary of $9.10/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to set the Election Date as April 9, 2019. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Matt Cronin and Kevin Geditz’s 3-year terms are up. The 1st day to take out a petition is January 25th and petitions are due on Feb. 22, 2019.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the 2019-2020 Calendar. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. Sundberg discussed personnel policies. The committee will review them and bring them to the meeting.

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed the new video board. Business Manger Everson will contact Rotary and get all the information to get the sign put on inventory etc. Mrs. Smith reported on the Professional Development in Onida. The Middle School math counts team got 3rd and Neva Mikkelsen got 9th individually. Jaydn Wager and Tori Crook were accepted into MS All-state Band.

Mr. Sundberg reported that the Kirk & Erik Hansen Memorial donated funds to pay for the electrical for new sign. There will be a cracker barrel here in the chorus room on January 24th at 4 PM. He discussed the Governor’s address and current legislation.

Business Manager Everson reported that the Cahill Bauer will not be doing their audit exit interview until February. The 14 passenger bus that supposed to be delivered in December still isn’t in. Mike Schlachter spoke with her today regarding driving a private bus to wrestling events. Our insurance was contacted this afternoon, and Mr. Sundberg will discuss it with our attorney also.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:15 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:32 PM.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2019 at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn at 8:40 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

