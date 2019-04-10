Board of Education held special meeting April 1

April 1, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in Room 105. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith and Barb Everson, Julie Williams, Kelli Nagel, Monica Odvody, Caylee Sorum, Jamie Cronin, Kirsten Cronin, Trish Ahlemeier, Tricia Heien, Sara Wuttke, Jay Berglund, Mercedes Lemke, Vern Smith and Jay Berglund.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Geditz to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 6:31 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 6:40 PM.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to give a 2.5% increase to certified staff for the 2019-20 school year, with no increase to base. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 6:42 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:56PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to give classified staff a 75 cent/hour raise for the 2019-20 school year, with starting Aide salary at $11.25/hr; and to give Chip Sundberg, Superintendent, a $2100 increase, Wendy Smith, Principal, a $1600 increase and Barbara Everson, Business Manager a $2500 increase for the 2019-20 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The next regular board meeting is April 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Geditz to adjourn the meeting at 7:58 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

