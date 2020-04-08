Board of Education held special meeting April 2

April 2, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date via Zoom. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch, and Kyle Kusser. Absent: Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, Wendy Smith, Julie Williams, Caylee Sorum, Kelli Nagel and Jamie Dupris.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:33 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 6:35 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

A new Executive Session Zoom meeting was then created and joined by all of the above named.

Board President Robbennolt declared out of Executive Session at 9:12 PM.

A new regular session Zoom meeting was then created.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to offer contracts to certified staff at the 2019-20 contract rates and to add these changes to the negotiated agreement:

Section 4.2

1. If new Federal or State funds are appropriated for fiscal year 2021 to be received by the Gettysburg School District which are or may be allocated for teacher salaries after the signing of this agreement and before October 1, 2020, the parties shall enter into negotiations in good faith to supplement teacher salaries during the term of this agreement. Said allocations shall not exceed the appropriated funds for said purpose.

and to insert the sub dock pay into the maternity leave policy in Section 6.4. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Rausch to offer 2020-21 contracts to Superintendent Sundberg, Principal Smith and Business Manager Everson at their 2019-20 contract terms. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to offer 2020-21 classified staff work agreements at their 2019-20 terms. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 9:16 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $27.14

-040920