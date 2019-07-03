Board of Education held special meeting June 27

June 27, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson and Craig Smith.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Geditz, second by Cronin to approve the agenda with the following additions: add Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3, and Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3 at 7:33 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:43 PM.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to authorize settling and paying the final bill from HKG of $20,221.51 with HKG submitting the additional documents required to close out the construction project, and to approve and sign the final change order Number 12 with a deduct of $215,500. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to approve the following consent agenda: approve the 6-27-19 claims. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

June 27, 2019 Claims

ABERDEEN AWARDS, $35.00, Band/AD supplies; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC., 30.08, June svcs; B&R TRUCK REPAIR, 928.80, Bus rpr/ for inspection; CITY OF GETTYSBURG, 222.41, Water; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY, 66.91, Cust supplies; DAYS INN, 560.00, Lodging/State Golf; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC, 18.40, Milk for elem snack

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST, 167.26, LaNae Fuerst, 25.00, Reimb vehicle gas, DCI, 43.25, Background check N. DeRouchey, Voided check—track, (10.00), Bryce Hall, 109.01, Reimb vehicle gas;

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, 3,223.00, SmartTV/InFocus JTouch-Band (REAP); J.W. PEPPER & SON INC, 9.99, Band music; LAKE AREA DOOR, 86.73, Door Repair; M&R SIGNS, INC., 25.00, Decals for elec sign; M-F ATHLETIC COMPANY, LLC, 496.80, Track supplies/hurdles; McLEOD’S PRINTING & OFFICE SUP, 291.14, Fiscal checks;

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR, 305.35, Cust supplies; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, 39.49, Fiscal supplies; SD SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS ASSOC, 175.00, Supt/summer conf. regis; TRAINING ROOM INC, 1,727.35, BBB scorebooks/AD supplies; TUTTLE, ANDREW, 66.25, Reim. Gas; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC, 377.41, Communications.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

GEFFDOG DESIGNS, $585.35, Commons Area signs; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, 16,778.79, Fujitsu laptops/Class of 2023; HKG ARCHITECTS, 20,221.51, Final construction bill; LEC, 146,032.47, Window project/1/2.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL, $665.00, OT/PT svcs-May; CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, 520.00, SpEd/credit recovery classes; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC, 8.91, Communications.

Mr. Sundberg reported on the window construction project along with the water issue/digging project.

Business Manager Everson reported that Thrive gave us an increase of 2.9%. Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the Thrive contract for 2019-2020 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:53 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:59 PM.

Motion by Cronin, second by Kellogg to hire Josh Cordell on an as-needed basis as a custodian at $12.00 per hour. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Cronin thanked the Board and Administration for their support and hard work during his tenure on the Board. The Board thanked Cronin and Geditz for their years of service on the school board.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to adjourn the meeting at 8:03 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $45.47

-070419