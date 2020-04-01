Board of Education held special meeting March 26

March 26, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the commons area and the meeting was also cast on Zoom. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler and Kyle Kusser via Zoom and then phone, Absent: Mark Schatz. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, and Wendy Smith.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:03 PM.

Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen to approve the agenda. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Superintendent Chip Sundberg discussed the CARES Act and explained what the Federal government was discussing regarding school closures and the Covid-19 virus. He also updated the Board on what education looks like in our school now.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 6:10 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 8:07 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen that for the month of March, all classified staff will be paid for hours worked or can use any of their leave for days not worked. Effective April 1, 2020, all classified staff will paid for their regular work schedule. Staff will work on an as-needed basis. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Rausch to adjourn the meeting at 8:13 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $19.95

-040220