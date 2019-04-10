Board of Education held special meeting March 27

March 27, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Matt Cronin and Kenny Goebel. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith and Barb Everson.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 6:32 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:42 PM.

The next special meeting is at 6:30 PM in Room 105 (Mrs. Saltsman’s room) on April 1st.

Motion by Geditz, second Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 7:48 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.76

-041119