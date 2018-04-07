Board of Education held special meeting March 28

March 28, 2018

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, and Wendy Smith.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Geditz second by Cronin to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to approve the following contracts: 2017-18 Haley Logan, Assistant Track for $2.717.70; Catherine Larson, add ½ semester of JH Student Council co-teacher $152.94; change Keith Scott from Assistant Track to Head Golf, no salary change; 2018-19 contracts – approve Walker Rose as Instrumental Music Teacher; approve Rachael Pederson, MS Teacher. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 6:34PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:51 PM.

There will be another special meeting on Monday April 2, 2018 at 7:00 PM with the agenda being Executive Session for Negotiations.

Motion by Goebel, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 7:52 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $17.43

-040518