Board of Education held special meeting March 31

March 31, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date via Zoom. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler and Kyle Kusser. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, and Wendy Smith and Kim Goebel.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:35 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the agenda. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 6:36 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

A new Executive Session Zoom meeting was then created and joined by the Board and Sundberg, Smith and Everson.

Board President Robbennolt declared out of Executive Session at 7:15 PM.

A new regular session Zoom meeting was then created.

Motion by Schatz second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 7:21 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $14.56

-040920