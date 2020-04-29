Board of Equalization met April 21

POTTER COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

April 21, 2020

Chairman Zweber called an adjourned meeting of the Potter County Board of Commissioners to order at 8:00 A.M. in the Court Room at the Courthouse. Other Commissioners present: Frost, Iverson, Hagny & Everson. DOE-Adam Roseland was also in attendance.

CONSOLIDATED BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to adjourn as a Board of County Commissioners and convene as County Board of Equalization. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the Consolidated Board of Equalization.

ADJOURN AS

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to adjourn as Board of Equalization and convene as Board of County Commissioners. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ABATEMENT MIKE JAGER

DOE Adam Roseland presented an abatement for Jager Properties LLC/Mike Jager. Reason: An error has been made in any identifying entry or description of the real property, in entering the valuation of the real property or in the extension of the tax, to the injury of the complaint. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to correct 2018 pay 2019 assessment from $151,444 to $132,500 and correct 2019 pay 2020 from $187,753 to $164,073. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONSOLIDATED BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to adjourn as a Board of County Commissioners and convene as County Board of Equalization. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#1. Kevin Logan presented an appeal on property Lot 4 Whitlock Riverview Estates. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower the value from $27,241 to $12,177. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#2. Kevin Logan presented an appeal on property located Lot 28 Whitlock Riverview Estates 29-118-78. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower the value from$41,543 to $17,900. All voted aye. Motion carried.

3. Kevin Logan presented an appeal on property located Lot 27 Whitlock River View Estates 29-118-78. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Frost to lower the value from $44,510 to $18,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

4. Joe Gunderson filed an appeal on property Lot 1 Bob’s Resort of 29-11-78 (BLDG ON LS) Lot 684. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to lower the value from $140,623 to $95,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

5. Kyle Smith filed an appeal on property Lot 1 Bob’s Resort of 29-11-78 (BLDG ON LS) Lot 683. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost, to lower the value from $140,623 to $95,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

6. Lean Vail filed an appeal on property S1/2 ACRE OF NE ¼ NW ¼ NW ¼ NW1/4 28-118-78 & N ½ N ½, SE ¼, NW ¼, NW ¼, NW ¼ 28-118-78. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower the value from $103,800 to $39,662. All voted aye. Motion carried.

7. Allen Aden filed an appeal on property Tract 2 Cronin Add’n E2 8-118-78 (BLDG ON LS) Forest City Township 110 Lakeshore Drive. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower the value $171,161 to $155,297. All voted aye. Motion carried.

8. Ralph A. Hanson filed an appeal on Lot 46 Whitlock Riverview Estates Add’n in 29-118-78. Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to lower the value $19,163 to $1,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NATE LIMOGES

DOE-Roseland discussed Nathan Limoges property records #7021, #7022, & #7023 for the 2020 assessment. Property was assessed as square footage and should have been assessed as acreage. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost for DOE Roseland to correct the property as acreage for the 2020 assessment. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN AS BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to adjourn as Board of Equalization and convene as Board of County Commissioners. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved out by Frost, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Next meeting April 28th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $46.91

-043020