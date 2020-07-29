Oct. 14, 1958 - July 24, 2020

Robert King “Bob” Iversen, 61, of Pierre and originally of Gettysburg, SD, died July 24, 2020.

He was born Oct. 14, 1958 to Clarence and Avis Iversen and was a 1977 graduate of GHS.

A celebration of his life will be held Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Iversen family farm located at 16712 307th Ave. which is three miles west and three miles south of Gettysburg.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a story about Bob, and a horse if you’d like to help give him a send off for his last trail ride to spread his ashes at his favorite places. The ride will start at 3:30 p.m.

His children are Amanda Coyle of Sacramento, CA and Austin Iversen of Sioux Falls, and siblings are Peggy Frost of Karney, NE, Patty Pathmann of Winona, Lori Smith of Las Vegas, MN, and Jim Iversen of the home place.

Memorials may be sent in care of Austin Iversen, 2120 West Trevi Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.