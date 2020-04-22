Bob Shoup, 65, of Pierre died April 19, 2020, at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls following an 11 year battle with cancer.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public service at this time. The service will broadcast on the funeral home website at 11 a.m. April 27. Those wishing to can follow in the funeral procession to the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre and be at part of the committal service while staying in your car.

You can email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service.

Bobby Lee Shoup was born June 17, 1954 in Onida to Francis (Bud) and Elsie (Cavanaugh) Shoup. He graduated from Agar High School in 1972. He graduated from Lake Area Vo-Tech in 1976.

Bob married Nancy Shelbourn on June 19, 1976. They settled permanently in Pierre in 1978. There he started Shoup Construction, Inc. He was very active in Faith Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Nancy of Pierre; daughter Katie (Josh) Nebelsick of Rapid City, son Jacob (Chezarae) Shoup of Sioux Falls, six grandchildren; brothers Dennis Shoup of Summerset, Larry (Maralee) Shoup of Gettysburg, and Bill (Joyce) Shoup of Brandon; sisters Judy (Dean) Maroney and Pam (Dean) Goebel both of Gettysburg.

Isburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.