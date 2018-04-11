Bohle named Lower Level Girls Coach of the Year

During a presentation at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls over the weekend at the All-Star Games, Brielle Bohle of Gettysburg was honored as the Lower Level Girls Region 1-4 Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

Bohle coaches girls grade 6-8 in both middle school volleyball and basketball. This is her second year coaching in Gettysburg, where she also is the vocal music instructor.

Coaches are nominated by their peers and then selected by a vote of coaches in South Dakota who are members of the South Dakota Basketball Coaching Association.

“I received notification from the South Dakota Basketball Coaching Association that I was selected,” said Bohle about the honor. “I was completely humbled as I had been chosen from hundreds of other great coaches across the state.”

Bohle, who grew up as a Yackley before being married to her husband, Travor, attended high school in Watertown and Pierre where she played basketball and volleyball. “I also competed heavily in rodeo and qualified for the national finals twice in my high school career and once in junior high,” she said, but confessed to playing basketball for as long as she can remember. “My first basketball game was as a Sully Buttes Charger when I was in the second grade,” she said. “I continued to play throughout my life and I have always considered myself a student of the game. My entire Yackley side of the family has played and I spent plenty of time in the bleachers cheering and watching my older brother, Spencer, play from elementary school all the way through college.”

In her free time, Bohle said she loves watching all levels of basketball while observing and learning the different aspects of the game and how it changes. “My husband and I spend a lot of our time following college basketball. I cheer for the North Carolina Tar Heels and he cheers for the Duke Blue Devils so it creates quite the friendly rivalry at our household.”

Bohle’s love for the game help lead her to a great opportunity coaching in Gettysburg. “I honestly never would have guessed what a rewarding position I would find myself in. I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to step in the gym and help build success in the Potter County girl’s basketball program. I love being able to share my knowledge to help the kids succeed and better themselves.”

She went on to say that she has been privileged to coach some fantastic athletes in the area. “I can’t wait to see all they accomplish in their future–on and off of the basketball court,” she said.

Also honored at the event was Jesse Wittler from Sully Buttes, who was named to the Region 1 Lower Level Boys Coach of the Year.

-Molly McRoberts