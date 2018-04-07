Bonnie J. Comeau, 84, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 6 at United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7 p.m., Thursday, April 5 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.

Bonnie Jean Rogers was born July 9, 1933 in Gettysburg, SD. She was the daughter of A.L. and Lillian Rogers. Bonnie attended grade school at the Elida country school near the family farm. She attended Gettysburg High School from 1947 to 1951, where she excelled academically, musically, and was chosen Homecoming Queen.

Bonnie married Duane Comeau on June 24, 1951. While Duane was a member of the Air Force they lived in Cheyenne, WY; Biloxi, MS; and Virginia Beach, VA.

Bonnie was a longtime resident of Gettysburg, where she raised three children and was primarily a homemaker. Bonnie did work for a time as a florist, painting houses, and as the Activities Director at the Oahe Manor in Gettysburg. Bonnie was an active member of the United Methodist Church, UMC Women’s Fellowship, and served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was a member of Eastern Star, American Legion and Hospital Auxiliaries. Bonnie had many interests and hobbies that included bowling, golf, music, gardening, crafting and attending local sporting events.

Bonnie is survived by her brother, Dale (Phyllis) Rogers, Sioux Falls, SD; her three children: Debra (Burnell) Glanzer, Armour, SD, Scott Comeau, Lincoln, NE, and Corey (Dawn) Comeau, Tucson, AZ; cousins, Norma Harer, Gettysburg, and Peggy Permann, Mesa, AZ; her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren held a very special place in her heart and they include: Chris (Kate) Egert, Minnetonka, MN, Ryan Comeau, Lincoln, NE, Jordan Williamson, Talia Williamson, Christian Comeau and Colton Comeau, Tucson, AZ, Dakota Egert and Delaney Egert, Minnetonka, MN; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leon Rogers; and sister-in-law, Delphine Rogers.

Bonnie’s family would like to thank all those who visited and cared for her during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Bonnie didn’t die with an abundance of riches, but she was blessed with a wealth of lifelong friends. A special heartfelt thanks to her guardian angels: Norma Harer, Doris Larson, LaJean Hansen and the staff of the Oahe Manor.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Bonnie's arrangements.