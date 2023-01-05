May 19, 1940 - Dec. 23, 2022

Bonnie M. Bieber, beloved wife and mother of three, 82, of Gettysburg, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 30, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial was in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Bonnie Mae Bieber was born on May 19, 1940, to Edward and Emma (Wolfer) Moser at Mobridge, SD. Bonnie was married to Kenneth Bieber for sixty-three years.

Bonnie was an amazing woman who never passed up an opportunity to serve her family and community. Standing beside Ken, she was instrumental in growing the K & B family Herford business for over sixty-three years. Bonnie was kind-hearted, approachable, and gifted with overflowing grace. Bonnie loved everyone regardless of their social status, from the barn sweeper at the stock show to the former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney.

Bonnie had many notable accomplishments over her life, including serving as chef at the Paul Nelson Farm for twenty-one years, Sunday School teacher, painter, and home decorator for the family. Bonnie was a member and officer of the South Dakota Hereford Women’s Association and served as the American Hereford Women secretary.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; two sons, Brooke (Crissy) and Kirk Bieber; daughter, Brenda (Ron) Gower; grandchildren: Kelsey, Braden and Brendan Bieber, Marissa, Abby and Emilee Gower, and Haley Burt; and brothers: Dennis Moser, Bill Moser, and Allen Moser.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Emma Moser; sister, Shirley Hare; and brother, Jim Moser.

Memorials may be given in honor of Bonnie to Keep Hope Local, 127 Hilltop Dr., Gettysburg, SD 57442 and Potter County Booster Club, 105 N Harrison, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Bonnie’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)