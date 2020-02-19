Bonnie Mogard, 73, of Milbank, died Feb. 12, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services were held Feb. 16 at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank. The Rev. Melanie Reiners officiated, with burial in the Milbank City Cemetery.

Bonnie Kay (Anderson) Mogard was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Minot, ND, to Arthur and Minona (Sommers) Anderson. She attended school and graduated from high school in Deering, ND.

On Aug. 3, 1968, she was united in marriage with Peter Mogard in Deering, ND. They lived in Minneapolis before moving back to the Milbank area to farm. Bonnie helped on the farm, then as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the nursing home where she worked for more than 30 years.

Bonnie was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Milbank.

She is survived by her children Allen Mogard of Milbank, SD; Tammy (Mike) Hamson of Bellingham, MN; and David (Maria) Mogard of Gettysburg, SD; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one brother, Alden (Bev) Anderson; sisters Jeannette (Judd) Orff and Carol (Donnie) Wellnitz.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, son Robert Mogard, and sisters Violet Files and Donna Flom.