Boots and Beauties raises funds for preschool

The Gettysburg Preschool has organized a “Boots and Beauties” spring dance as a fundraiser.

Set for Saturday, April 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the school gym, the event will be a type of “mini prom” for children ages birth to third grade.

Members of the Gettysburg Preschool board have come up with the event as a way to help generate funds to help cover the costs of the program from the teacher’s salary to curriculum and supplies to scholarships. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the preschool.

The children may choose an adult who is special to them to escort them through the grand march, which will be held at 6:30 that evening and followed with what is being described as a “magical evening of dancing and prizes” for the youngsters and their escorts. The night will include music, dancing, snacks, prizes, and photos.

There will be a charge for those wishing to attend the event with all the proceeds going to the Gettysburg Preschool. To register email gettysburgpreschool@gmail.com or check out the Gettysburg Preschool’s facebook page.