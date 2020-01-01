Brian Hawley

Brian Robert Hawley, age 65, of Naples, Florida died Dec. 13, 2019.

He was born Aug. 21, 1954 and graduated from GHS in Gettysburg, SD in 1972.

He and his wife of nearly 35 years, Dianna (Mofford) managed the restaurant Alexander’s in Naples.

He is survived by his wife, sons Michael of Boston, Bryan (Willow) of Plymouth, Mass., daughter Michaela (Michael) of Cookeville, TN, and four grandchildren.

Brian is also survived by his siblings Paula (Wesley) Johnson of Rapid City, SD; Jeanette (Stanley) Livingston of Baton Rouge, LA; Brenda Schroeder, Rapid City, SD; and Todd (Lori) Hawley, Baton Rouge, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bob Hawley and Ralph and Janice Munyon, niece Kristen Faye Schroeder and nephew Joshua John Schroeder.