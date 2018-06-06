Bridge 60th Birthday Bash gets underway next week

Plans are underway for two weeks of fun to celebrate the 60th birthday of the Forest City Bridge west of Gettysburg. The Bridge Bash will take place at at Brown’s Lodge at Whitlock Bay starting next week and culminating with a birthday party and plans for a fireworks presentation on Saturday, June 23, depending on rain, of course.

A history of the bridge will be on display at the lodge starting Tuesday, June 12. Scrapbooks provided by Jon Smith showing the building project from 60 years ago, along with a DVD featuring the bridge will be playing every night during the two week celebration.

A number of activities are scheduled for the public. There will be something for everyone, from an artist night to paint the bridge, a Flag day picnic featuring a hike to the bridge, a pontoon cruise and dinner, a wine tasting and dinner, a Summer Solstice Party and bus tour over the bridge, and the big finale Bridge Bash on Saturday, June 23.

There are also plans for a military helicopter visit and the SD National Guard will be holding their annual camp at East Whitlock starting June 15.

-Molly McRoberts