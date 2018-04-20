Bridge Bash set for celebration in June

Serving as the gateway to Whitlock Bay, the Forest City Bridge that crosses the Missouri River west of Gettysburg has stood as a Potter County landmark for the past 60 years.

To commemorate the six decades it has welcomed visitors to cross the river, the Bridge Birthday Bash is set with two weeks of fun activities culminating in a birthday party on Saturday, June 23 that will be topped off by a fireworks display at the bridge.

The celebration started with a letter to the editor last fall from Deb Iversen Karpen. She was just three years old when the bridge was finished, and her letter referenced memories that many people share — watermelon feeds, mud fights at “Sandy Beach,” parties at the boat ramp, and the ultimate right of passage — jumping off the bridge.

In her letter she suggested a celebration in honor of the bridge’s 60th year. One of the river resorts saw a great opportunity, so Robin Braaten, who manages Brown’s Hunting Ranch, talked to Karpen and started the ball rolling. They joined forces with the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Economic Development Corporation and members of the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce to make plans to add the celebration to the summer line up.

“Gettysburg has the car show on the last weekend of June, and the bay has the fishing tournament in July, so this will be another chance for people to come to our area and see what fun we have to offer,” said Kara Williams, coordinator for the local economic development and secretary of the Chamber. “We are working with the five river resorts and the state park to coordinate activities for the whole family, and plans are in the works to have a great weekend event.”

Brown’s Lodge will be the main check-in point for the celebration, and they have activities scheduled for two weeks starting June 10, with the birthday party set for Saturday, June 23. The other river resorts are West Whitlock, Forest City Outdoors, South Whitlock, and Bob’s. Watch the News for details as the party plans progress.

-Molly McRoberts