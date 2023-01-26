Brrrrger Battle heats up in February

February is firing up for a friendly, fun competition across the region with the first ever Brrrrger Battle.

Eateries are each putting together their tastiest burger, some with not-so-usual toppings, to try to earn your vote for the best burger in the region.

The way it will work is easy — you have from Feb. 1-26 to travel to the participating businesses to taste their new signature, designer burger. Then, using your cell phone, scan the QR code at the business to vote online for your favorite. If you’d rather vote old-school, stop by the Potter County News in Gettysburg and cast your vote.

It’s a great excuse to get out during a cold time of year and warm up with friends and fantastic food as part of the PCNews’ Brrrrger Battle! While the concept is not new, it is new to the area, but fortunately, folks in our part of the world are comfortable with traveling a little ways to get a great meal.

Watch next week’s edition of the News and throughout the month of February to find out which businesses are putting taste buds to the test to earn your vote. The winning burger, chosen by voters, will be awarded with a Brrrrger Battle plaque to hang in the restaurant, along with a feature in the Potter County News, but mostly, the prize is providing a month of fun entertainment through good food and visits to our neighboring communities. Watch the PCNews next week to learn more!

-Molly McRoberts