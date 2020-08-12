Buildings and ditches discussed at city’s August meeting

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

August 3, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on August 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost (via ZOOM), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer (via ZOOM), and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Kara Williams, Economic Development (via ZOOM), Steven Zuber, EMT Director, Edith Schwenn, Linda Vail, and 5 participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the minutes of the July 6, 2020 regular council meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,621.21

Ambulance $539.60

Council$4,370.01

Finance Office $1,683.01

Mayor $1,235.00

Parks $5,685.48

Police $8,337.61

Rubble Site $2,483.57

Sewer $1,337.88

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $3,275.86

Swimming Pool $9,441.70

Water $4,363.04

West Nile $388.13

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $44,762.10

Net Payroll $33,999.80

Aflac – Insurance $619.33

Agtegra – Fuel $1,556.87

Alert Magazine – Police

dvertising $90.00

Anderson, Russell – Annual

irport Mgr. Dues $525.00

Arnold Pool Co. – Pool

upplies $1,269.70

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $636.82

Avera Health Plans – Health

ns. $8,743.30

Avera Occupational Medicine

Drug Testing $92.55

Bank of the West – Sales Tax & Payroll

axes & Annual Fee $9,608.86

B&R Truck Repair – Streets

upplies $89.06

Cam-Wal – Lighting $22.00

Calen’s Lawn Care – Tree Trimming

Firehall$190.00

Child Support Services –

ayroll Deduction $568.00

City of Gettysburg – Petty Cash $39.40

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies

treets, Parks, Pool, Water, West

ile, Animal Control, Police, &

inance Office Supplies $1,158.90

DCI – Payroll Deduction $150.00

Dollar General – Pool Supplies $17.75

Gas-N-Goodies – Car Washes

Pool Supplies $449.83

Gettysburg Development Corp. –

BB Taxes $401.60

Great Western Bank – Police &

inance Office Supplies ($12.76)

Heartland Pymt. Systems – Monthly

C Fees $88.10

Heartland Pymt. Systems –

onthly CC Fees $89.98

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. –

arbage $6,060.82

John Deere Financial – Parks

upplies $172.51

Jonson, Kenny – Skunk

isposals $140.00

KLJ Engineering – Prof. Svs. $11,815.94

Keep It Safe – Computer

ackups $160.00

Kiefer Aquatics – Pool Supplies $147.90

Langer’s – Pool Supplies $63.74

Larson, Michael – Attys. Fees $1,267.50

Logan Electric – Parks & Lighting

aintenance/Repairs $496.06

Marco – Copier Lease $90.93

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems –

ater Usage $15,468.10

Midway Parts – Parks, Water

Pool Supplies $78.42

Midwest Alarm – Auditorium

ire Alarm Monitoring $78.00

Mogard, Dave – Police Supplies $34.91

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas,

lectric and Lighting $4,161.65

New Creations – Police & Finance

ffice $369.55

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc. –

ool & Water Supplies $7,921.83

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $258.75

Principal Financial Group – Life

nsurance $80.34

Red River Grain Co. – Parks, Rubble

ite & Sewer Supplies $946.67

Sam’s Club – Pool Concessions $429.68

Sanitation Products, Inc. – Streets

upplies $201.33

Schatz Electric, Inc. – Pool

upplies $42.43

Schlachter Lumber – Pool

upplies $28.94

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water

esting $30.00

SD Retirement Systems –

etirement $3,869.12

Servall – Rugs $384.19

Shaw, Samantha – EMT Class

eimbursement $600.00

Simon, Nadine – Pool Concession

upplies $72.92

South Dakota One Call – Water

ocate Fees $27.30

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental

Vision Ins. – ACH $218.96

Trail Motel – Police Travel & Conf.

$80.00

True Value – Police, Parks, Pool, Streets

Rubble Site Supplies $223.34

US Bank – Sewer Loan $8,930.13

US Postmaster – Water Bills Postage &

ode Enf. Cert. Ltrs. $466.04

Venture Communications – Telephone

ax/Internet $991.52

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police

hones $365.30

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT Retainer

$120.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $346.11

Zuber Refrigeration – Firehall A/C

ompressor Repairs/Maintenance

$144.90

TOTAL CHECKS $127,779.92

Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Edith Schwenn discussed problems with ditch in front of her residence. (Pictures were shown.) Discussion was had. It was explained that this is a County road the City has been doing maintenance on. The Council will approach the County on how to proceed.

Appointment – Linda Vail discussed the tear down of her building on the corner of Commercial Avenue and Exene Street. M. Schlachter has asked Sharpe’s to come and look at both his and Vail’s building regarding demolition of same. Sharpe’s was wondering if the City would be willing to waive rubble site fees as some cities do. Discussion was had. Moved by Nagel to waive the rubble site fees. Motion died for lack of second. Further discussion. Moved by Archer, Nagel seconded, to charge a flat fee of $2,500 for rubble site fees on demolition of the Vail building on the corner of Commercial Avenue and Exene Street. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to rescind two prior motions made June 8 and July 6, 2020 meetings regarding protocol on EMT classes. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the protocol on EMT classes which will be handled as follows: each applicant will pay an up-front cost of $200.00 and the City will cover the remaining balance towards the classes per applicant. Once said applicant has successfully completed the classes, passed the practical and written tests, and been hired on through the City and active as an EMT for a term of (1) full year and have a minimum of (4) runs completed, the City will then reimburse applicant for the up-front cost of $200.00 they initially paid for when starting the classes. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Vacating of alleyways will be discussed at the upcoming meeting.

The City’s health insurance renewal was presented and discussed. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the recommended health plan, renewal of the Avera 2000 Gold health insurance policy for another year at an approximate 4.42% increase. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Steven Zuber, EMT Director, gave ambulance report. Zuber informed the power respirators were received. Currently, plans of a January EMT class is in the works. An Evoc training class is also being done in the near future. The new ambulance should be delivered in November of this year. Zuber expressed that the ambulance received a large donation from the Edna Maaken estate which has currently been put in a savings account for the ambulance with Reinke Gray managing it. Mayor Wuttke asked if ambulance had any projects planned. Zuber informed the current lifepaks will need to be replaced and upgraded. The ambulance would also like to purchase a new Lucas so that both ambulances may be equipped with one.

Discussion was had on obtaining hot spots for Wifi access in both ambulances. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to cancel the current ipad hotspot for the one ambulance and obtain two new hot spots so each ambulance is equipped with one and the City will cover the up-front equipment cost as well as the monthly cost. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Zuber also discussed current fees on ambulance runs to see if there was any interest in raising said fees. Discussion was had.

Zuber discussed an incident which occurred with an ambulance. A report was made and it was turned in to insurance. Discussion was had. Moved by Ellwanger to handle the claim through insurance. Motion died for lack of second. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to take care of the claim outright through City funds. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Nay, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed Zuber that the ambulance has approximately $1,945 available yet to use from the earlier relief money which was received and ambulance just needs to get receipts to the City on items purchased towards this.

Mogard gave police report. Code enforcement and skunk issues were discussed. As a reminder, any code enforcement issues regarding mowing not being addressed properly will be mowed by the City and resident will be billed for such accordingly.

Mogard stated this year’s Animal Clinic held at the Potter County Fairgrounds on July 16, 2020 had a pretty good turnout.

Under general update, Mogard asked permission for an officer to attend school lunch with the kids one time per week for more interaction with the kids and more involvement with the school. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve a one-time payment of $144 for the year of one officer per week to have lunch at the school with the kids. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard stated he has filled out and filed the paperwork regarding the drone grant and is waiting to hear back.

Mogard asked permission to get his taser recertification taken care of. Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve Mogard attending taser recertification with registration fee paid by the City. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard reminded that there are crosswalks that still need to be painted around the school and on Commercial and a stop sign to be put in at Division and East. Mogard stated the stop signs have been placed in the school parking lot. The possibility of an impound lot at the airport previously approved via motion was discussed and Anderson explained the area was not big enough. A different area will have to be determined.

Mogard stated that Highway Safety was here and did an audit which went well. It was explained that some of law enforcement’s grant money for overtime may be used for part-time officers to come in and work traffic if need be and wages would be covered.

Mogard discussed possible future earmarking of funds, annually, for new squad vehicles to be purchased down the road. Mogard is hoping to trade each squad out every 4 years, using a two-year rotation between the two squads. Discussion was had.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Under general update, Anderson informed that the 212 Highway project will be starting to deal with Court Street in the near future.

Anderson informed the tree trimming at the City park has been taken care of. Schatz asked Ellwanger to provide a bill for the project.

The street sealing project is underway so please be patient while the project is being completed.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.915, Ruby Fieldmaster at $1.63, AvGas at $3.116, and Jet-A at $1.81. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed the airport AWOS grant and contract are still being worked on.

Anderson asked for a motion approving closing date of Sunday, August 9, 2020, for this season due to sports practices starting. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve the advertisement of pool closing with final day of swim being Sunday, August 9, 2020 and to thank our community for their patronage. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the advertisement of Fun Day at the pool to be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had on the swimming pool policy handbook and wording changes regarding lifeguard attire which should be changed/added to said policy. A motion was voted on and approved at the June 8, 2020 meeting to allow the female lifeguards to purchase two-piece lifeguard bathing suits which were appropriate and within the lifeguard attire protocol. The handbook wording will be changed to include same.

Roseland mentioned the Gettysburg Soccer Club would like to use the area at Lincoln and Bryson, which used to be the old ice skating rink, for soccer practices, etc., so asked maintenance to please be sure to have the mowing maintained accordingly.

Schatz gave finance office report. Schatz mentioned that the new cutoff for getting information to her to finalize the meeting agenda needs to be done by noon the Thursday before the meeting.

Discussion was had on upcoming special meeting in August for annual budget and first reading thereof and date of September regular meeting due to Labor Day. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to hold our special budget meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7PM and to move the regular September meeting to Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 7PM due to Labor Day holiday. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that effective July 1, 2020, SDCL 5-18A-14 was amended to raise the bid threshold for public improvements from $50,000 to $100,000 or more.

Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $842.35. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving a bill turned in by Shane Wager in the amount of $300 for extra IT work he has performed for the City. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve payment of bill for IT work from Shane Wager in the amount of $300. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100 this month. Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Archer, Nagel seconded, to approve the following building, moving and demolition permits:

Building Permits:

Devin Lemler – 401 E. Commercial Ave. – new house and dig in new basement

Dan Osier – 713 E. Custer Ave. – 16×24 wood storage shed

Kyle Tibke – 401 E. Commercial Ave. – vinyl fence

Dean and Nadine Simon – 306 E. Commercial Ave. – new garage and front porch

Moving Permit:

Devin Lemler – 401 E. Commercial Ave. – move in new house

Demolition Permit:

Dean and Nadine Simon – 306 E. Commercial Ave. – tear down old garage

All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 8:30PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Council reconvened from Executive Session at 8:39 p.m.

Correspondence: Schatz reminded Council that the 2020 Elected Officials Workshop will be held in Pierre on September 2, 2020, and anyone interested in going is to let Schatz know so registrations can be filled out no later than August 15, 2020. Nagel asked to be signed up and Mayor Wuttke will let Schatz know. A Thank-You was read from Joshua Zweber thanking the City for sponsoring him to be able to attend the police academy. K. Williams discussed information regarding the walking path she received from the engineer. For the walking path, if funding is desired, it is really going to be sidewalk replacement. A map was provided for visual and discussion was had. Williams also provided a map that DOT and Tourism provided which encourages bikers to travel thru Gettysburg and then head south on 1804 to get to Sturgis as well as how to get across the State if someone is traveling north of our area. Maps are available at the City Office. Williams informed that NECOG has had a couple offers on the Medicine Rock Café and are in the reviewing process and the board will be meeting soon to discuss same. Financials and a fuel report were provided in council members’ packets.

Round Table: Mogard would like to thank Brad Saltsman and the Sheriff’s office for all their help with the protests, etc. Officer Haupert wanted to say thank you for approving the meal plan at the school to allow police to have more interaction with the children and the school. Mayor Wuttke stated that Logan is still in the process of getting quotes for a new siren, so it is still in the works. Logan is also hoping to get the new footings for the ballfield light towers poured very shortly as, hopefully, the water tables are finally down low enough where it will be able to be done without any issues.

Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to adjourn meeting at 8:47PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the approximate cost of $217.83.

-081320