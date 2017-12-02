Burn ban lifted, fire department called

With the significant rainfall that has fallen over Potter County during the month of August, the county has lifted the burn ban that has been in place since the beginning of the summer.

The city lifted the ban earlier this month for fire pits within the city limits, provided they are covered.

The fire department was called over the weekend to a fire one mile north of Gettysburg when flames jumped out of a farm burn pit. It was extinguished within an hour, with no damage reported.

-Molly McRoberts