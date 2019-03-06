Business destroyed in Tuesday morning fire

A Gettysburg business was destroyed Tuesday morning when fire ripped through R and K Mechanical on the west side of town.

Clouds of smoke blew across the community as firefighters from Gettysburg and Hoven were called to the scene around 3:15 on the morning of March 5 to a blaze that consumed the building located on US 212. The Gettysburg EMTs were also called to the structure fire. Bitter cold temperatures along with a stiff northwest wind made conditions brutal. According to reports from people at the scene, firefighters faced freezing fire hoses, which had to be taken in sections back to the firehall to thaw.

The Firehouse Diner, which is located just west of R and K Mechanical, opened early to provide hot coffee and a warm place for the emergency crews. Firemen came into the diner with thick ice covering their helmets and bunker gear, in an effort to “thaw out.”

The R and K building appeared to be a total loss, and smoke was still seen rising from the building on Tuesday afternoon. The state fire marshal arrived to look over the fire scene on Tuesday morning. As of this report, no cause for the fire has been determined. According to Gettysburg Chief of Police David Mogard, the fire is currently under investigation by the Gettysburg Police Department, South Dakota Fire Marshall, ATF, and the Potter County Sheriff Department. No one was injured in the fire.

According to the R and K Mechanical social media page, the business offers concrete, welding, carpentry and earth-moving services, and the property is owned by Greg Roseland of Gettysburg.

-Molly McRoberts