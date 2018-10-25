Businesses treat kids with Munchkin Masquerade on Wednesday, Oct. 31

Kids will have several chances to put on costumes and celebrate Halloween around Gettysburg.

On Saturday, the annual GIA Harvest Fest takes place at the Oahe Area Youth Center in the auditorium downtown from 2-4 p.m. for kids fifth grade and under. Costumes are encouraged and although admission is free, there is a fee for the carnival games.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. the Oahe Avera Manor hosts the annual trick-or-treat event with goodie bags provided for all the little goblins. It’s a great time to show off costumes for the manor residents, while trick-or-treating in a warm, safe, place.

The big highlight of the Halloween holiday is the Munchkin Masquerade on Wednesday afternoon through the businesses in town. In an effort to bring some fun to kids and Gettysburg’s retail community, the event runs from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, and allows kids to trick-or-treat through 17 Gettysburg businesses.

Kids in Halloween costumes will stop by the News office where they can get a complimentary photo and a map of all the Treat Stops throughout town. From there they can visit the businesses with a Treat Stop sign on the door where they will get a goodie or trinket. Parents, be sure to join in the fun, as some of the businesses have great offers for you, too!

The Potter County Sheriff will have vehicles parked downtown to welcome kids where they will also be handing out goodie bags, and the Gettysburg Police Department will also provide treats for youngsters. The fire department will have a truck by the mini mall for the kids to visit, and they will also be passing out something fun for youngsters. A group from the school FCCLA chapter will be parked downtown with treats, too.

The Munchkin Masquerade is in its sixth year and growing. The event was organized by the News with the participation of community businesses, who got together to try the event in the hopes that it would generate some fun in Gettysburg — and it did!

There are 17 businesses that have jumped on board this year. Businesses hosting Treat Stops are the Potter County News, Great Western Bank, Gettysburg True Value, Bohnenkamps Dakota Supply, Zuber Refrigeration, C&B Operations, Dakota Sunset Museum, New Creations, 212 Mini Mall, Stan’s, Langer’s Family Foods, Vilas Superstore, Lamb Motor Co., Potter County Library, VIBE Salon, Gas ‘N Goodies, R&K Mechanical, and Schlachter Lumber.