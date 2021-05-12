Buster McQuown

April 25, 1924 - May 4, 2021

Graham “Buster” E. McQuown, 97, of Seneca, died May 4, 2021 at Faulkton Area Medical Center.

A private funeral Mass was held May 6, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Faulkton, with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial followed at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seneca.

Buster was born on April 25, 1924 to Graham and Fannie (Alexander) McQuown. He attended a rural country school and graduated from Seneca High School in 1943.

Following graduation he worked for various farming operations. He married Joyce Spindler on Sept. 22, 1953 in Hoven, SD.

Buster’s is survived by his wife, Joyce McQuown of Seneca; children Patty (Mike) Turnwall, Dale McQuown, Donald (Linda) McQuown, and Peggy (Todd) Mann; seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Buster was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Gladys Duncan, Maxine King, Dorothea Denvers, and Roberta Baloun and brother Robert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to St. Thomas Church, c/o St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, PO Box 394, Faulkton, SD 57438.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton is in charge of arrangements.