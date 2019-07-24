Cal Stroup, 61 of Lompoc, CA, died July 7, 2019, after a three year battle with cancer.

Calvin Theodore Stroup was born June 29, 1958, to David Theodore (“Ted”) Stroup and Shirley Anne (Hoffmann) Stroup at Gettysburg Memorial Hospital. Growing up in Gettysburg, he attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1976. After school, he joined the United States Air Force, serving at a number of bases worldwide, including Keesler, MS, Misawa, Japan, Clark at Manila, Philippines, Honduras, Monmonth Australia, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Castle and March in CA, and the Solar Observatory at Griffiss AFB, NY, where he retired in 1995.

Among his military decorations were the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Achievement Medal with three clusters, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with one star, and the Good Conduct Medal.

After retiring from the military, he became a civil weather forecaster, working at both Griffiss and at Vandenburg AFB, working on a number of launches where critical timeliness and accuracy of information was necessary for the prediction of launch windows. He participated in a number of launches of both civil and military craft, including a number of recent Spacex launches and booster returns. He retired from Vandenburg in September of 2018, due to his illness.

An avid fisherman, hunter, and boater, he enjoyed both salt and fresh water fishing, and returning home for fishing and hunting with his friends and relatives.

He is survived by two daughters, Rochelle Carey of Rome, NY, and Chelsie Engleman of Cheektowga, NY, two grandchildren, one brother, David of Gettysburg, an aunt, Francis (Hoffmann) Sprague of Sioux Falls, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Sharon (Dan) Sheldon, Pamela Rose, and Margaret Holbrook; a brother, Deane T. Stroup and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private services are being arraigned for his inurnment.