Call to hunt…

Pheasant hunting isn’t the only thing happening in Potter County this time of year. Hunters are also able to go after grouse, partridge, ducks, and geese. GHS student Calen Decker (Kari and Rick) called in geese during a recent hunt, and was lucky enough to get a shot off and even bring home a goose that weighed in at 13 pounds. No matter what hunters are after, they are lucky enough to do it in one of the prettiest places on the planet, showing that there is much more to the experience than just the kill. Welcome to all those visiting this weekend, and good luck with the hunt! Just a reminder, the salmon are also running at Whitlock Bay, so if shooting isn’t your thing, you can try your luck near the ladders.