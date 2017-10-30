Calvin Smith, 63, of White, died Oct. 19, 2017, at the Brookings Hospital. Funeral services were held Oct. 24 at the United Methodist Church in White, with burial at Fairview Cemetery in White.

Calvin Smith was born Aug. 22, 1954, to Norman and Katie (Bruns) Smith at Hendricks, Minnesota. He graduated from Deubrook Schools in May of 1972 and called Brookings County home.

Calvin is survived by his five children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters including Vernon (Nancy) Smith, of Gettysburg, SD.