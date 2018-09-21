Carl Hagenlock, 95, of Onaka, died Sept. 13, 2018 at Faulkton Senior Living.

A service was held Sept. 17 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton, with the Rev. Thomas Carlson presiding. Burial was Sept. 18 at Oakland Cemetery, Seneca.

Carl N. Hagenlock was born Nov. 6, 1922 on a farm near Malcom, IA to Waldemar “Walt” and Della (Grimm) Hagenlock. In 1924 the family moved to Seneca, SD. He attended rural country school and then went to work on the family farm with his father.

On Jan. 10, 1946 Carl was united in marriage to Jeane Wilkinson of Miranda.

He farmed, worked for neighbors, served as a township assessor field man for the A.S.C.S. as a crop inspector, and also served on the Seneca school board and on the board of directors for FEM Electric.

He is survived by his daughter, Billie Jo (Dave) Nelson of Faulkton; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister, Ellen Cogswell of Joaquin, TX; brothers, Lester of Bozeman, MT and Roger (Bonnie) of Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Bonnie (stillborn); and brothers: Edwin, Louis, Glen, and Delmar.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton is in charge of arrangements.