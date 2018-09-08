Carol Krier

Carol Marie Krier, 76, Hoven and most recently from Bowdle, died Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at the Bowdle Nursing Home. Memorial Mass was held Monday, Sept. 3 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Homic, Celebrant. Burial followed at the Church Cemetery.

Carol Marie Kaup, daughter of Dorothy (Hinrichs) and George Kaup, was born in Hoven on March 28, 1942. She was brought up on the Kaup farm seven miles SE of Hoven. Her formal education consisted of St. Anthony’s Catholic School and Hoven High School.

Carol married Ronald Krier at St. Anthony’s Church on Oct. 29, 1960. They settled in Hoven. Carol was a busy mom and also worked as a nurse’s aide. In the early 1970s she began her employment at Hoven’s Holy Infant Hospital where she helped countless people over a 30+ year span. In retirement, she helped Hoven’s optometrist, Dr. Tom Garrity, helped at the Hoven Senior Center and volunteered at the Treasure Hut. Failing health prompted her and Ron to move to Bowdle in June 2017 where Carol lived the rest of her life.

Carol was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and St. Anthony’s Altar Society. She also belonged to Catholic United Financial and Royal Neighbors of America. Some of Carol’s favorites were baking gardening, and playing cards and bingo. Carol’s grandchildren were of great importance to her. She and Ron faithfully followed their school activities and she took many of them fishing at Simon Dam.

Carol is survived by Ron, her husband of 57 years; one son, Michael (Carrie) Krier of Britton; four daughters—Kathleen (Ken) Vogel of Akaska, Karen (Dwayne) Jacobs of Tolstoy, Pamela (Vern) Grismer of Bowdle and Kristi (Stacey) Warner of Britton; two brothers—Dan (Connie) Kaup of Aberdeen and Duane (Gail) Kaup of Plymouth, MN; three sisters—Donna (Glenn) Guiliani of Maple Grove, MN, Jan (Steve) Mangelson of Rapid City, and Susie Wingen of Firestone, CO; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Carol in death was her father on Sept. 24, 1992, her mother on July 27, 1992, one brother, Kenny, and a grandson, Riley Grismer.

