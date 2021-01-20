Sept. 10, 1932 - Jan. 16, 2021

Carol Peterson, 68, of Pierre died Jan. 7, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service was hled Jan. 14 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with interment at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre under the direction of Isburg Funeral Chapels.

Carol Jean Carter was born on June 27, 1952 in Gettysburg, SD to Clifford and Darlene (Tennant) Carter. She graduated from Sully County in 1970. She married Errol Peterson in 1971 in Pierre. She went to work for the State of South Dakota Department of Transportation and retired in June of 2017.

She is survived by her husband, daughter Angela (Terry) Nelson, son Eric (Tarrah) Peterson; three grandchildren; her mother; her brother Jim (Jo) Carter; sisters Wanda (Ed) Hauser, Mary (Hime) Hauser, and Kim (Steve) Christ.

She was preceded in death by her father and her sister Linda.