Carol Quance

April 25, 1924 - Sept. 16, 2021

Carol Marie Magnuson was born in Ortonville Township, Big Stone County, Minnesota on April 25, 1924 to Alex Leonard Magnuson and Ruth Hannah (Sorensen) Magnuson. Big sister, Bernice, rounded out the little family.

Carol graduated from Ortonville High School, and continued her education at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. She married Arthur Quance in May 1950, and had two children, Deborah and Derek.

Carol died on Sept. 16, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 97 years old.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister, husband Arthur, and son, Derek.

She is survived by daughter Deborah (Steve) Lake, and grandchildren. She will be buried with Arthur at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Boulder Seventh-day Adventist Church in Boulder, CO.