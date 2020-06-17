Carol Shoup

Carol Marie Shoup, 77, died June 13, 2020, in hospice at Mary House in Pierre, SD.

A private funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Burial will take place at a later date in the Onida Cemetery.

Carol was born to Joseph and Theresa Cunningham on May 20, 1943 in Faulkton, SD. She attended grade school in Onaka and graduated from Faulkton High School. After graduating, she worked as a teller at the Potter County Bank in Gettysburg. She married James Doyle Shoup in April of 1965, at which time they moved to Onida. She later worked at the Onida Bank and then for the United States Postal Service, servicing offices in Onida, Gettysburg, Harrold, Pierre, and Sturgis. She was also the bookkeeper for Shoup Oil Company. Carol was a member of the St. Pius Catholic church in Onida.

Carol is survived by her husband James; two daughters, Barbara (Mark Anderson), Peggy (Terry Barber) and three sons; Bradley, Mark (Laura), and Robert (Nikki). Two sisters; Arlene (Paul) Mardian, Kathy (Eric) Gunlogson and one brother; Richard (Jo) Cunningham, and 13 grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister Judy Raethz.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice or Stjude.org.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.